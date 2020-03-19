THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“The heaviest baggage for a traveler is an empty purse.” — German proverb
TODAY IS
Today is THURSDAY, MARCH 19, the 79th day of 2020. There are 287 days left in the year. Spring arrives at 11:50 p.m. EDT, the earliest the vernal equinox has occurred in 124 years.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On March 19, 1966, the Texas Western Miners defeated the heavily favored Kentucky Wildcats, 72-65, to win the NCAA Championship played in College Park, Maryland; making the contest especially noteworthy was that Texas Western became the first basketball team to start five black players in a national title game as it faced an all-white Kentucky squad.
10 YEARS AGO
The White House released an online video of President BARACK OBAMA making a fresh appeal directly to the people of Iran, saying a U.S. offer of diplomatic dialogue still stood, but that the Tehran government had chosen isolation.
ON THIS DATE
In 1945, during World War II, 724 people were killed when a Japanese dive bomber attacked the carrier USS Franklin off Japan (the ship was saved). Adolf Hitler ordered the destruction of German facilities that could fall into Allied hands in his so-called “Nero Decree,” which was largely disregarded.
In 1977, the series finale of “Mary Tyler Moore” aired on CBS-TV, ending the situation comedy’s seven-season run.
In 1987, televangelist Jim Bakker resigned as chairman of his PTL ministry organization amid a sex and money scandal involving Jessica Hahn, a former church secretary.
In 2003, President George W. Bush ordered the start of war against Iraq. (Because of the time difference, it was early March 20 in Iraq.)
In 2014, Toyota agreed to pay $1.2 billion to settle an investigation by the U.S. government, admitting that it had hidden information about defects that caused Toyota and Lexus vehicles to accelerate unexpectedly, resulting in injuries and deaths.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Former White House national security adviser Brent Scowcroft is 95.
Actress Renee Taylor is 87.
Actress Ursula Andress is 84.
Singer Clarence “Frogman” Henry is 83.
Singer Ruth Pointer (The Pointer Sisters) is 74.
Actress GLENN CLOSE is 73.
Disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein is 68.
Actor Bruce Willis is 65.
Rapper Bun B is 47.
Rock musician Zach Lind (Jimmy Eat World) is 44.
