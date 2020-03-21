THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“Is it worse to be scared than to be bored, that is the question.” — Gertrude Stein, American writer (1874-1946)
TODAY IS
Today is SATURDAY, MARCH 21, the 81st day of 2020. There are 285 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On March 21, 1963, the Alcatraz federal prison island in San Francisco Bay was emptied of its last inmates and closed at the order of Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy
10 YEARS AGO
Frustrated with the pace of action to overhaul the country’s immigration system, thousands of immigrant rights supporters descended on the nation’s capital, waving American flags and holding homemade signs in English and Spanish.
ON THIS DATE
In 1685, composer Johann Sebastian Bach was born in Eisenach, Germany.
In 1976, champion skier Vladimir “Spider” Sabich was shot and killed by his girlfriend, actress-singer Claudine Longet, in the home they had shared in Aspen, Colorado; Longet, who maintained the shooting was an accident, served 30 days in jail for negligent homicide.
In 1981, Michael Donald, a black teenager in Mobile, Alabama, was abducted, tortured and killed by members of the Ku Klux Klan. (A lawsuit brought by Donald’s mother, Beulah Mae Donald, later resulted in a landmark judgment that bankrupted one Klan organization.)
In 2006, the social media website Twitter was established with the sending of the first “tweet” by co-founder Jack Dorsey, who wrote: “just setting up my twttr.”
In 2007, former Vice President Al Gore made an emotional return to Congress as he pleaded with House and Senate committees to fight global warming; skeptical Republicans questioned the science behind his climate-change documentary, “An Inconvenient Truth.”
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actress Kathleen Widdoes is 81.
Singer-musician Rose Stone (Sly and the Family Stone) is 75.
Actor Timothy Dalton is 74.
Rock musician Conrad Lozano (Los Lobos) is 69.
Actress Sabrina LeBeauf is 62.
Actor Matthew Broderick is 58.
Comedian-actress Rosie O’Donnell is 58.
Actress Cynthia Geary is 55.
Rapper-TV personality Kevin Federline is 42.
Actor SCOTT EASTWOOD is 34.
