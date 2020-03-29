THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“A ship is safe in harbor, but that’s not what ships are for.” — William G.T. Shedd, American theologian (1820-1894)
TODAY IS
Today is SUNDAY, MARCH 29, the 89th day of 2020. There are 277 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On March 29, 1971, a jury in Los Angeles recommended the death penalty for Charles Manson and three female followers for the 1969 Tate-La Bianca murders. (The sentences were later commuted.)
10 YEARS AGO
Pop star Ricky Martin confirmed he was gay in bilingual online posts.
ON THIS DATE
In 1812, the first White House wedding took place as Lucy Payne Washington, the sister of first lady Dolley Madison, married Supreme Court Justice Thomas Todd.
In 1861, President Abraham Lincoln ordered plans for a relief expedition to sail to South Carolina’s Fort Sumter, which was still in the hands of Union forces despite repeated demands by the Confederacy that it be turned over.
In 1951, The Rodgers and Hammerstein musical “The King and I” opened on Broadway.
In 1973, the last United States combat troops left South Vietnam, ending America’s direct military involvement in the Vietnam War.
In 2009, General Motors CEO Rick Wagoner resigned under White House pressure.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Basketball Hall of Famer Walt Frazier is 75.
Singer Bobby Kimball (Toto) is 73.
Pro and College Football Hall of Famer Earl Campbell is 65.
International Gymnastics Hall of Famer Kurt Thomas is 64.
Model Elle Macpherson is 57.
Actress LUCY LAWLESS is 52.
Country singer Brady Seals is 51.
CBS News correspondent Lara Logan is 49.
International Tennis Hall of Famer Jennifer Capriati is 44.
Rhythm and blues singer PJ Morton is 39.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.