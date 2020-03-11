THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“It’s all right to hesitate if you then go ahead.” — Bertholt Brecht, German poet and dramatist (1898-1956)
TODAY IS
Today is WEDNESDAY, MARCH 11, the 71st day of 2020. There are 295 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On March 11, 2011, a magnitude-9.0 earthquake and resulting tsunami struck Japan’s northeastern coast, killing nearly 20,000 people and severely damaging the Fukushima Dai-ichi nuclear power station.
10 YEARS AGO
A federal appeals court in San Francisco upheld the use of the words “under God” in the Pledge of Allegiance and “In God We Trust” on U.S. currency.
ON THIS DATE
In 1888, the Blizzard of ‘88, also known as the “Great White Hurricane,” began inundating the northeastern United States, resulting in some 400 deaths.
In 1942, as Japanese forces continued to advance in the Pacific during World War II, U.S. Army Gen. Douglas MacArthur left the Philippines for Australia, where he vowed on March 20, “I shall return” — a promise he kept more than 2½ years later.
In 1985, Mikhail S. Gorbachev was chosen to succeed the late Konstantin U. Chernenko as general secretary of the Soviet Communist Party.
In 2003, a U.S. Army helicopter crashed near Fort Drum in upstate New York, killing 11 soldiers. After a four-day walkout that cost New York City $10 million, Broadway musicians settled the first strike on the Great White Way in nearly 30 years.
In 2005, a judge, court reporter and sheriff’s deputy were shot to death at an Atlanta courthouse; Brian Nichols, who killed them as well as a federal agent, surrendered a day later at the apartment of Ashley Smith, a woman he’d taken hostage. (Nichols was later convicted of murder and sentenced to life in prison.)
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Former ABC News correspondent Sam Donaldson is 86.
Actress Tricia O’Neil is 75.
Singer Bobby McFerrin is 70.
Actress Susan Richardson is 68.
Country singer Jimmy Fortune (The Statler Brothers) is 65.
Former U.S. Rep. Jesse Jackson Jr., D-Ill., is 55.
Singer Lisa Loeb is 52.
Actor TERRENCE HOWARD is 51.
Actor Johnny Knoxville is 49.
Rock singer-musicians Benji and Joel Madden (Good Charlotte; The Madden Brothers) are 41.
