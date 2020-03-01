THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“The only sense that is common in the long run, is the sense of change — and we all instinctively avoid it.” — E.B. White, American writer (1899-1985)
TODAY IS
Today is SUNDAY, MARCH 1, the 61st day of 2020. There are 305 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On March 1, 1974, seven people were indicted on charges of conspiring to obstruct justice in connection with the Watergate break-in.
10 YEARS AGO
Jay Leno returned as host of NBC’s “The Tonight Show.”
ON THIS DATE
In 1893, inventor Nikola Tesla first publicly demonstrated radio during a meeting of the National Electric Light Association in St. Louis by transmitting electromagnetic energy without wires.
In 1914, National Baseball Hall of Fame announcer Harry Caray was born in St. Louis, Mo.
In 1932, Charles A. Lindbergh Jr., the 20-month-old son of Charles and Anne Lindbergh, was kidnapped from the family home near Hopewell, New Jersey. (Remains identified as those of the child were found the following May.)
In 1957, “The Cat in the Hat” by Dr. Seuss was released to bookstores by Random House.
In 1996, President Bill Clinton slapped economic sanctions on Colombia, concluding that Colombian authorities had not fully cooperated with the U.S. war on drugs. The Food and Drug Administration approved a powerful new AIDS drug, saying ritonavir could prolong slightly the lives of severely ill patients.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Singer/actor Harry Belafonte is 93.
Rock singer Roger Daltrey is 76.
Actor-director Ron Howard is 66.
Country singer Janis Gill (Sweethearts of the Rodeo) is 66.
Actress Catherine Bach (“Dukes of Hazzard”) is 65.
Actor Tim Daly is 64.
Actor Maurice Bernard (“General Hospital”) is 57.
Actor Mark-Paul Gosselaar (“Saved By the Bell”) is 46.
TV host Donovan Patton is 42.
Pop singer JUSTIN BIEBER is 26.
