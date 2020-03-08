THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“The intelligent man who is proud of his intelligence is like the condemned man who is proud of his large cell.” — Simone Weil, French philosopher (1909-1943).
TODAY IS
Today is SUNDAY, MARCH 8, the 68th day of 2020. There are 298 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On March 8, 2014, Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370, a Boeing 777 with 239 people on board, vanished during a flight from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing, setting off a massive search.
10 YEARS AGO
A magnitude 6 earthquake struck eastern Turkey, killing at least 41 people.
ON THIS DATE
In 1862, during the Civil War, the ironclad CSS Virginia rammed and sank the USS Cumberland and heavily damaged the USS Congress, both frigates, off Newport News, Virginia.
In 1960, Democrat John F. Kennedy and Republican Richard M. Nixon won the New Hampshire presidential primary.
In 1979, technology firm Philips demonstrated a prototype compact disc player during a press conference in Eindhoven, the Netherlands.
In 1983, in a speech to the National Association of Evangelicals convention in Orlando, Florida, President Ronald Reagan referred to the Soviet Union as an “evil empire.”
In 1999, baseball Hall of Famer Joe DiMaggio died in Hollywood, Florida, at age 84.
In 2000, President Bill Clinton submitted to Congress legislation to establish permanent normal trade relations with China. (The U.S. and China signed a trade pact in November 2000.)
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actress Sue Ane (correct) Langdon is 84.
Actor-director Micky Dolenz (The Monkees) is 75.
Baseball Hall of Famer Jim Rice is 67.
Actor Aidan Quinn is 61.
Actress Camryn Manheim is 59.
Actress Andrea Parker is 50.
Actor Freddie Prinze Jr. is 44.
Actor JAMES VAN DER BEEK is 43.
Actress Jessica Collins is 37.
Rhythm-and-blues singer Kristinia DeBarge is 30.
