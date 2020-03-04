THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“I want to live my life so that my nights are not full of regrets.” — D.H. Lawrence, English author (1885-1930)
TODAY IS
Today is WEDNESDAY, MARCH 4, the 64th day of 2020. There are 302 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On March 4, 1933, Franklin D. Roosevelt took office as America’s 32nd president.
10 YEARS AGO
A Hollister, California, man with a history of severe psychiatric problems opened fire at a Pentagon security checkpoint; JOHN PATRICK BEDELL, 36, wounded two police officers before being killed by police.
ON THIS DATE
In 1865, President Abraham Lincoln was inaugurated for a second term of office; with the end of the Civil War in sight, Lincoln declared: “With malice toward none, with charity for all.”
In 1925, President Calvin Coolidge’s inauguration was broadcast live on 21 radio stations coast-to-coast.
In 1964, Teamsters president James Hoffa and three co-defendants were found guilty by a federal court in Chattanooga, Tennessee, of jury tampering.
In 1974, the first issue of People magazine, then called People Weekly, was published by Time-Life Inc.; on the cover was actress Mia Farrow.
In 1994, in New York, four extremists were convicted of the 1993 World Trade Center bombing that killed six people and injured more than a thousand.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actor/rock singer-musician Ronn Moss is 68.
Actress Kay Lenz is 67.
Musician Emilio Estefan is 67.
Actress PATRICIA HEATON is 62.
Actor Steven Weber is 59.
Actress Stacy Edwards is 55.
Gay rights activist Chaz Bono is 51.
Country singer Jason Sellers is 49.
Actress Jessica Heap is 37.
Actress Andrea Bowen is 30.
