THOUGHT FOR THE DAY

“I want to live my life so that my nights are not full of regrets.” — D.H. Lawrence, English author (1885-1930)

TODAY IS

Today is WEDNESDAY, MARCH 4, the 64th day of 2020. There are 302 days left in the year.

HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY

Franklin Roosevelt

President Franklin Roosevelt delivers his inaugural address on the rostrum in front of the Capitol before an estimated crowd of 250,000, in Washington, D.C., March 4, 1933. The new president told the nation he would ask congress for wartime powers to meet the banking crisis. (AP Photo)

On March 4, 1933, Franklin D. Roosevelt took office as America’s 32nd president.

10 YEARS AGO

A Hollister, California, man with a history of severe psychiatric problems opened fire at a Pentagon security checkpoint; JOHN PATRICK BEDELL, 36, wounded two police officers before being killed by police.

ON THIS DATE

In 1865, President Abraham Lincoln was inaugurated for a second term of office; with the end of the Civil War in sight, Lincoln declared: “With malice toward none, with charity for all.”

In 1925, President Calvin Coolidge’s inauguration was broadcast live on 21 radio stations coast-to-coast.

In 1964, Teamsters president James Hoffa and three co-defendants were found guilty by a federal court in Chattanooga, Tennessee, of jury tampering.

In 1974, the first issue of People magazine, then called People Weekly, was published by Time-Life Inc.; on the cover was actress Mia Farrow.

In 1994, in New York, four extremists were convicted of the 1993 World Trade Center bombing that killed six people and injured more than a thousand.

CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS

Patricia Heaton

FILE - In this April 29, 2016 file photo, Patricia Heaton arrives at the Daytime Creative Arts Emmy Awards at the Westin Bonaventure Hotel in Los Angeles. Heaton, known for playing homemakers in “Everybody Loves Raymond” and “The Middle,” is taking on a workplace comedy now, starring as an empty-nester who decides to pursue a medical career in CBS' “Carol’s Second Act.” Heaton is also executive producer of the sitcom, which she’s found daunting but fulfilling. She considers it vital to keep challenging yourself. The show airs Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

Actor/rock singer-musician Ronn Moss is 68.

Actress Kay Lenz is 67.

Musician Emilio Estefan is 67.

Actress PATRICIA HEATON is 62.

Actor Steven Weber is 59.

Actress Stacy Edwards is 55.

Gay rights activist Chaz Bono is 51.

Country singer Jason Sellers is 49.

Actress Jessica Heap is 37.

Actress Andrea Bowen is 30.

Tags

