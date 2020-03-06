THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“Don’t be ‘consistent,’ but be simply true.” — Oliver Wendell Holmes Jr., U.S. Supreme Court justice (1841-1935)
TODAY IS
Today is FRIDAY, MARCH 6, the 66th day of 2020. There are 300 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On March 6, 1944, U.S. heavy bombers staged the first full-scale American raid on Berlin during World War II.
10 YEARS AGO
Voters in Iceland resoundingly rejected a $5.3 billion plan to repay Britain and the Netherlands for debts spawned by the collapse of an Icelandic bank.
ON THIS DATE
In 1475, Italian artist and poet Michelangelo was born in Caprese in the Republic of Florence.
In 1836, the Alamo in San Antonio, Texas, fell as Mexican forces led by General Antonio Lopez de Santa Anna stormed the fortress after a 13-day siege; the battle claimed the lives of all the Texan defenders, nearly 200 strong, including William Travis, James Bowie and Davy Crockett.
In 1964, heavyweight boxing champion Cassius Clay officially changed his name to Muhammad Ali.
In 1981, Walter Cronkite signed off for the last time as principal anchorman of “The CBS Evening News.”
In 2002, Independent Counsel Robert Ray issued his final report in which he wrote that former President Bill Clinton could have been indicted and probably would have been convicted in the scandal involving former White House intern Monica Lewinsky.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Former Federal Reserve Chairman Alan Greenspan is 94.
Actor Ben Murphy is 78.
Singer Mary Wilson (The Supremes) is 76.
Rock singer-musician David Gilmour (Pink Floyd) is 74.
Actress Anna Maria Horsford is 73.
Actor-director Rob Reiner is 73.
Actor D.L. Hughley is 57.
Actress CONNIE BRITTON (“Nashville” and “9-1-1”) is 53.
Basketball Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal is 48.
MLB pitcher Jake Arrieta is 34.
