TODAY IN HISTORY
"Happiness does not lie in happiness, but in the achievement of it." — Fyodor Dostoyevsky, Russian author (1821-1881)
TODAY IS
Today is SUNDAY, MARCH 22, the 82nd day of 2020. There are 284 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On March 22, 1894, hockey's first Stanley Cup championship game was played; home team Montreal defeated Ottawa, 3-1.
10 YEARS AGO
Former Presidents GEORGE W. BUSH and BILL CLINTON toured the quake-devastated capital of Haiti, a visit intended to remind donors of the immense needs facing the recovery effort.
ON THIS DATE
In 1968, President Lyndon B. Johnson announced that Gen. William C. Westmoreland, the commander of American forces in Vietnam, would leave that post to become the U.S. Army's new chief of staff.
In 1978, Karl Wallenda, the 73-year-old patriarch of "The Flying Wallendas" high-wire act, fell to his death while attempting to walk a cable strung between two hotel towers in San Juan, Puerto Rico.
In 1991, high school instructor Pamela Smart, accused of recruiting her teenage lover and his friends to kill her husband, Gregory, was convicted in Exeter, New Hampshire, of murder-conspiracy and being an accomplice to murder and was sentenced to life in prison without parole.
In 1997, Tara Lipinski, at age 14 years and 10 months, became the youngest ladies' world figure skating champion in Lausanne, Switzerland.
In 2004, Terry Nichols went on trial for his life in the Oklahoma City bombing. (Nichols, already serving a life sentence for his conviction on federal charges, was found guilty of 161 state murder charges, but was again spared the death penalty when the jury couldn't agree on his sentence.)
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Evangelist broadcaster Pat Robertson is 90.
Actor WILLIAM SHATNER is 89.
Writer James Patterson is 73.
Composer Andrew Lloyd Webber is 72.
Sportscaster Bob Costas is 68.
Actress Lena Olin is 65.
Olympic silver medal figure skater Elvis Stojko is 48.
Actor Cole Hauser is 45.
Actress Kellie Williams is 44.
Actress Reese Witherspoon is 44.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.