THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“Life’s like a play; it’s not the length but the excellence of the acting that matters.” — Seneca the Younger, Roman statesman and philosopher (3 B.C.-A.D. 65)
TODAY IS
Today is THURSDAY, MARCH 26, the 86th day of 2020. There are 280 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On March 26, 1945, during World War II, Iwo Jima was fully secured by U.S. forces following a final, desperate attack by Japanese soldiers.
10 YEARS AGO
A truck collided with a van on Interstate 65 in Kentucky, killing 10 Mennonites in the van and the truck driver.
ON THIS DATE
In 1827, composer Ludwig van Beethoven died in Vienna.
In 1982, groundbreaking ceremonies took place in Washington, D.C., for the Vietnam Veterans Memorial.
In 1988, Jesse Jackson stunned fellow Democrats by soundly defeating Michael S. Dukakis in Michigan’s Democratic presidential caucuses.
In 1992, a judge in Indianapolis sentenced former heavyweight boxing champion Mike Tyson to six years in prison for raping a Miss Black America contestant. (Tyson ended up serving three years.)
In 2018, a toxicology report obtained by The Associated Press revealed that the late pop music superstar Prince had levels of fentanyl in his body that multiple experts described as “exceedingly high.”
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Retired Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O’Connor is 90.
Actor Alan Arkin is 86.
Actor James Caan is 80.
Singer DIANA ROSS is 76.
Rock singer Steven Tyler (Aerosmith) is 72.
Singer and TV personality Vicki Lawrence is 71.
Comedian Martin Short is 70.
Actress Jennifer Grey is 60.
Country singer Kenny Chesney is 52.
Actress Keira Knightley is 35.
