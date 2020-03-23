THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“When people say, ‘She’s got everything,’ I’ve got one answer — I haven’t had tomorrow.” — Elizabeth Taylor (1932-2011)
TODAY IS
Today is MONDAY, MARCH 23, the 83rd day of 2020. There are 283 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On March 23, 1933, the German Reichstag adopted the Enabling Act, which effectively granted Adolf Hitler dictatorial powers.
10 YEARS AGO
Claiming a historic triumph, President BARACK OBAMA signed a $938 billion health care overhaul, declaring “a new season in America.”
ON THIS DATE
In 1775, Patrick Henry delivered an address to the Virginia Provincial Convention in which he is said to have declared, “Give me liberty, or give me death!”
In 1806, explorers Meriwether Lewis and William Clark, having reached the Pacific coast, began their journey back east.
In 1965, America’s first two-person space mission took place as Gemini 3 blasted off with astronauts Virgil I. “Gus” Grissom and John W. Young aboard for a nearly 5-hour flight.
In 1990, the romantic comedy “Pretty Woman,” starring Richard Gere and Julia Roberts, was released by Buena Vista Pictures.
In 2011, Academy Award-winning actress Elizabeth Taylor died in Los Angeles at age 79.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Singer Chaka Khan is 67.
Actress Amanda Plummer is 63.
Actor Richard Grieco is 55.
Actor Kelly Perine is 51.
Bandleader Reggie Watts (“The Late Late Show With James Corden”) is 48.
Actress Michelle Monaghan is 44.
Actress KERI RUSSELL is 44.
Gossip columnist-blogger Perez Hilton is 42.
Actress Nicholle Tom is 42.
Country singer Brett Young is 39.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.