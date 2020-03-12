THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“A proverb is a short sentence based on long experience.” — Miguel de Cervantes, Spanish novelist, dramatist and poet (1547-1616)
TODAY IS
Today is THURSDAY, MARCH 12, the 72nd day of 2020. There are 294 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On March 12, 1980, a Chicago jury found JOHN WAYNE GACY JR. guilty of the murders of 33 men and boys. (The next day, Gacy was sentenced to death; he was executed in May 1994.)
10 YEARS AGO
Two suicide bombers killed 55 people in near simultaneous blasts in Lahore, Pakistan, the fourth attack in a week.
ON THIS DATE
In 1912, the Girl Scouts of the USA had its beginnings as Juliette Gordon Low of Savannah, Georgia, founded the first American troop of the Girl Guides.
In 1933, President Franklin D. Roosevelt delivered the first of his 30 radio addresses that came to be known as “fireside chats,” telling Americans what was being done to deal with the nation’s economic crisis.
In 1987, the musical play “Les Miserables” opened on Broadway.
In 1993, a three-day blizzard that came to be known as “The Storm of the Century” began inundating the eastern third of the U.S.
In 2003, Elizabeth Smart, the 15-year-old girl who vanished from her bedroom nine months earlier, was found alive in a Salt Lake City suburb with two drifters, Brian David Mitchell and Wanda Barzee. (Mitchell is serving a life sentence; Barzee was released from prison in September 2018.)
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actress Barbara Feldon is 87.
Actress-singer Liza Minnelli is 74.
Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, is 73.
Singer-songwriter JAMES TAYLOR is 72.
Actor Jon Provost (“Lassie”) is 70.
Singer Marlon Jackson (The Jackson Five) is 63.
Actor Jason Beghe is 60.
Former MLB All-Star Darryl Strawberry is 58.
Country musician Tommy Bales (Flynnville Train) is 47.
Country singer Holly Williams is 39.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.