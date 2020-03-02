THOUGHT FOR THE DAY

“Don’t cry because it’s over. Smile because it happened.” — Theodor Seuss Geisel (aka “Dr. Seuss”), American children’s author (born this day, 1904; died 1991)

TODAY IS

Today is MONDAY, MARCH 2, the 62nd day of 2020. There are 304 days left in the year.

HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY

Wilt Chamberlain

FILE – In this March 2, 1962, file photo, Wilt Chamberlain of the Philadelphia Warriors holds a sign reading “100” in the dressing room in Hershey, Pa., after he scored 100 points as the Warriors defeated the New York Knickerbockers 169-147. Recordings reaching back to 1911, including coverage of the game, are being added to the Library of Congress’ National Recording Registry on Wednesday, March 23, 2016. Each year the library chooses recordings that are “culturally, historically or aesthetically significant.” This year’s picks include a wide range of music from blues, jazz and rock to country and classical, but there are also recordings of radio shows, speeches, comedy and the recording of the coverage of the fourth quarter of the game that Chamberlain scored a record-shattering 100 points in a single game. (AP Photo/Paul Vathis, File)

On March 2, 1962, WILT CHAMBERLAIN scored 100 points for the Philadelphia Warriors in a game against the New York Knicks, an NBA record that still stands. (Philadelphia won, 169-147.)

10 YEARS AGO

Authorities in San Diego County found the body of 17-year-old CHELSEA KING, who’d been missing since Feb. 25, 2010.

ON THIS DATE

In 1933, the motion picture “King Kong” had its world premiere at New York’s Radio City Music Hall and the Roxy.

In 1939, Roman Catholic Cardinal Eugenio Pacelli was elected pope on his 63rd birthday; he took the name Pius XII.

In 1940, the cartoon character Elmer Fudd made his debut in the Warner Bros. animated short “Elmer’s Candid Camera,” in which the title character finds himself pitted against a rascally rabbit that was a precursor to Bugs Bunny.

In 1985, the government approved a screening test for AIDS that detected antibodies to the virus, allowing possibly contaminated blood to be excluded from the blood supply.

In 1995, the Internet search engine website Yahoo! was incorporated by founders Jerry Yang and David Filo.

CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS

2020 National Board of Review Awards Gala

Actor Daniel Craig attends the National Board of Review Awards gala at Cipriani 42nd Street on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Former Soviet President and Nobel peace laureate Mikhail S. Gorbachev is 89.

Author John Irving is 78.

Singer Jay Osmond is 65.

Country singer Larry Stewart (Restless Heart) is 61.

Rock singer Jon Bon Jovi is 58.

Actor DANIEL CRAIG is 52.

Rock singer Chris Martin (Coldplay) is 43.

Actress Bryce Dallas Howard is 39.

NFL quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is 38.

Country singer Luke Combs is 30.

Tags

Recommended for you