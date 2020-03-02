THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“Don’t cry because it’s over. Smile because it happened.” — Theodor Seuss Geisel (aka “Dr. Seuss”), American children’s author (born this day, 1904; died 1991)
TODAY IS
Today is MONDAY, MARCH 2, the 62nd day of 2020. There are 304 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On March 2, 1962, WILT CHAMBERLAIN scored 100 points for the Philadelphia Warriors in a game against the New York Knicks, an NBA record that still stands. (Philadelphia won, 169-147.)
10 YEARS AGO
Authorities in San Diego County found the body of 17-year-old CHELSEA KING, who’d been missing since Feb. 25, 2010.
ON THIS DATE
In 1933, the motion picture “King Kong” had its world premiere at New York’s Radio City Music Hall and the Roxy.
In 1939, Roman Catholic Cardinal Eugenio Pacelli was elected pope on his 63rd birthday; he took the name Pius XII.
In 1940, the cartoon character Elmer Fudd made his debut in the Warner Bros. animated short “Elmer’s Candid Camera,” in which the title character finds himself pitted against a rascally rabbit that was a precursor to Bugs Bunny.
In 1985, the government approved a screening test for AIDS that detected antibodies to the virus, allowing possibly contaminated blood to be excluded from the blood supply.
In 1995, the Internet search engine website Yahoo! was incorporated by founders Jerry Yang and David Filo.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Former Soviet President and Nobel peace laureate Mikhail S. Gorbachev is 89.
Author John Irving is 78.
Singer Jay Osmond is 65.
Country singer Larry Stewart (Restless Heart) is 61.
Rock singer Jon Bon Jovi is 58.
Actor DANIEL CRAIG is 52.
Rock singer Chris Martin (Coldplay) is 43.
Actress Bryce Dallas Howard is 39.
NFL quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is 38.
Country singer Luke Combs is 30.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.