THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“You cannot find peace by avoiding life.” — Virginia Woolf (1882-1941)
TODAY IS
Today is SATURDAY, MARCH 28, the 88th day of 2020. There are 278 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On March 28, 2003, American-led forces in Iraq dropped thousand-pound bombs on Republican Guard units guarding the gates to Baghdad and battled for control of the strategic city of Nasiriyah.
10 YEARS AGO
President BARACK OBAMA secretly visited Afghanistan near the front lines of the increasingly bloody 8-year-old war.
ON THIS DATE
In 1930, the names of the Turkish cities of Constantinople and Angora were changed to Istanbul and Ankara.
In 1941, novelist and critic Virginia Woolf, 59, drowned herself near her home in Lewes, East Sussex, England.
In 1963, the Alfred Hitchcock film “The Birds” premiered in New York.
In 1969, the 34th president of the United States, Dwight D. Eisenhower, died in Washington, D.C., at age 78.
In 1987, Maria von Trapp, whose life story inspired the Rodgers and Hammerstein musical “The Sound of Music,” died in Morrisville, Vermont, at age 82.
In 1990, President George H.W. Bush presented the Congressional Gold Medal to the widow of U.S. Olympic legend Jesse Owens.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Country musician Charlie McCoy is 79.
Movie director Mike Newell is 78.
Actress Conchata Ferrell is 77.
Country singer Reba McEntire is 65.
Olympic gold medal gymnast Bart Conner is 62.
Rapper Salt (Salt-N-Pepa) is 54.
Country singer Rodney Atkins is 51.
Actor Vince Vaughn is 50.
Actress Julia Stiles is 39.
Singer LADY GAGA is 34.
