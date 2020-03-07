THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“In a democracy dissent is an act of faith. Like medicine, the test of its value is not in its taste, but in its effects.” — J. William Fulbright, U.S. senator (1905-1995)
TODAY IS
Today is SATURDAY, MARCH 7, the 67th day of 2020. There are 299 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On March 7, 1965, a march by civil rights demonstrators was violently broken up at the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama, by state troopers and a sheriff’s posse in what came to be known as “Bloody Sunday.”
10 YEARS AGO
The Iraq war thriller “The Hurt Locker” received six Academy Awards including best picture, with Kathryn Bigelow accepting the first directing Oscar awarded to a woman.
ON THIS DATE
In 1876, Alexander Graham Bell received a U.S. patent for his telephone.
In 1936, Adolf Hitler ordered his troops to march into the Rhineland, thereby breaking the Treaty of Versailles and the Locarno Pact.
In 1975, the U.S. Senate revised its filibuster rule, allowing 60 senators to limit debate in most cases, instead of the previously required two-thirds of senators present.
In 1999, movie director Stanley Kubrick, whose films included “Dr. Strangelove,” ‘’A Clockwork Orange” and “2001: A Space Odyssey,” died in Hertfordshire, England, at age 70, having just finished editing “Eyes Wide Shut.”
In 2005, President George W. Bush nominated John Bolton to be U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, an appointment that ran into Democratic opposition, prompting Bush to make a recess appointment.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
TV personality Willard Scott is 86.
International Motorsports Hall of Famer Janet Guthrie is 82.
Pro Football Hall of Famer Franco Harris is 70.
Pro and College Football Hall of Famer Lynn Swann is 68.
Actress Mary Beth Evans is 59.
Comedian Wanda Sykes is 56.
Rock musician Randy Guss (Toad the Wet Sprocket) is 53.
Actress Rachel Weisz is 50.
Classical singer Sebastien Izambard (Il Divo) is 47.
Actress JENNA FISCHER is 46.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.