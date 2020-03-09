THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“Anybody who wants the presidency so much that he’ll spend two years organizing and campaigning for it is not to be trusted with the office.” — David Broder (1929-2011)
TODAY IS
Today is MONDAY, MARCH 9, the 69th day of 2020. There are 297 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On March 9, 1945, during World War II, U.S. B-29 bombers began launching incendiary bomb attacks against Tokyo, resulting in an estimated 100,000 deaths.
10 YEARS AGO
Vice President JOE BIDEN, visiting Israel, condemned an Israeli plan to build hundreds of homes in east Jerusalem.
ON THIS DATE
In 1959, Mattel’s Barbie doll, created by Ruth Handler, made its public debut at the American International Toy Fair in New York.
In 1976, a cable car in the Italian ski resort of Cavalese fell some 700 feet to the ground when a supporting line snapped, killing 43 people.
In 1981, Dan Rather made his debut as principal anchorman of “The CBS Evening News.”
In 1997, gangsta rapper The Notorious B.I.G. (Christopher Wallace) was killed in a still-unsolved drive-by shooting in Los Angeles; he was 24.
In 2009, President Barack Obama lifted George W. Bush-era limits on using federal dollars for embryonic stem cell research.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actress Joyce Van Patten is 86.
Country singer Mickey Gilley is 84.
Singer Mark Lindsay (Paul Revere and the Raiders) is 78.
Former ABC anchorman Charles Gibson is 77.
Country musician Jimmie Fadden (The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band) is 72.
Actress Jaime Lyn Bauer is 71.
TV newscaster Faith Daniels is 63.
Actor Emmanuel Lewis is 49.
NHL defenseman Brent Burns is 35.
Actress CIERRA RAMIREZ is 25.
