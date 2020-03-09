THOUGHT FOR THE DAY

“Anybody who wants the presidency so much that he’ll spend two years organizing and campaigning for it is not to be trusted with the office.” — David Broder (1929-2011)

Today is MONDAY, MARCH 9, the 69th day of 2020. There are 297 days left in the year.

TOKYO AERIAL VIEW IN 1945

This aerial photo taken in March 9, 1945 shows the industrial section of Tokyo along the Sumida River. With the exception of the concrete buildings a great part of the area has been razed by incendiary and other strikes by U.S.warplanes in March, 1945. The Tokyo firebombing has long been overshadowed by the subsequent U.S. atomic attacks on Hiroshima and Nagasaki preceding the Japanese surrender that ended World War II. But the burning of the capital stands as a horrifying landmark in the brutal history of warfare on noncombatants. (AP Photo)

On March 9, 1945, during World War II, U.S. B-29 bombers began launching incendiary bomb attacks against Tokyo, resulting in an estimated 100,000 deaths.

Vice President JOE BIDEN, visiting Israel, condemned an Israeli plan to build hundreds of homes in east Jerusalem.

In 1959, Mattel’s Barbie doll, created by Ruth Handler, made its public debut at the American International Toy Fair in New York.

In 1976, a cable car in the Italian ski resort of Cavalese fell some 700 feet to the ground when a supporting line snapped, killing 43 people.

In 1981, Dan Rather made his debut as principal anchorman of “The CBS Evening News.”

In 1997, gangsta rapper The Notorious B.I.G. (Christopher Wallace) was killed in a still-unsolved drive-by shooting in Los Angeles; he was 24.

In 2009, President Barack Obama lifted George W. Bush-era limits on using federal dollars for embryonic stem cell research.

Cierra Ramirez arrives at the Teen Choice Awards at The Forum on Sunday, Aug. 12, 2018, in Inglewood, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Actress Joyce Van Patten is 86.

Country singer Mickey Gilley is 84.

Singer Mark Lindsay (Paul Revere and the Raiders) is 78.

Former ABC anchorman Charles Gibson is 77.

Country musician Jimmie Fadden (The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band) is 72.

Actress Jaime Lyn Bauer is 71.

TV newscaster Faith Daniels is 63.

Actor Emmanuel Lewis is 49.

NHL defenseman Brent Burns is 35.

Actress CIERRA RAMIREZ is 25.

