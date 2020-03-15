THOUGHT FOR THE DAY

“There are no hopeless situations; there are only men who have grown helpless about them.” — Clare Boothe Luce, American author, diplomat, member of Congress (1903-1987)

TODAY IS

Today is SUNDAY, MARCH 15, the 75th day of 2020. There are 291 days left in the year.

HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY

Woodrow Wilson

FILE - In this 1916 file photo, President Woodrow Wilson throws out the first ball at a baseball game in Washington.

On March 15, 1913, President WOODROW WILSON met with about 100 reporters for the first formal presidential press conference.

10 YEARS AGO

MICHAEL DAVID BARRETT, an insurance executive who’d shot surreptitious hotel videos of ESPN reporter Erin Andrews, was sentenced in federal court in Los Angeles to 2 1/2 years in prison. (He was released in July 2012.)

ON THIS DATE

In 1493, Italian explorer Christopher Columbus arrived back in the Spanish harbor of Palos de la Frontera, two months after concluding his first voyage to the Western Hemisphere.

In 1956, the Lerner and Loewe musical play “My Fair Lady,” based on Bernard Shaw’s “Pygmalion,” opened on Broadway.

In 1965, President Lyndon B. Johnson, addressing a joint session of Congress, called for new legislation to guarantee every American’s right to vote. The result was passage of the Voting Rights Act of 1965.

In 1998, Dr. Benjamin Spock, whose child care guidance spanned half a century, died in San Diego at 94.

In 2005, former WorldCom chief Bernard Ebbers was convicted in New York of engineering the largest corporate fraud in U.S. history. (He was later sentenced to 25 years in prison.)

CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS

Eva Longoria

Eva Longoria arrives at The Hollywood Reporter's Women in Entertainment Breakfast Gala on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is 87.

Actor Judd Hirsch is 85.

Singer Mike Love (The Beach Boys) is 79.

Rock singer-musician Sly Stone is 77.

Rock singer Dee Snider (Twisted Sister) is 65.

Actress Park Overall is 63.

Model Fabio is 59.

Rock singer Bret Michaels (Poison) is 57.

Rock singer Mark McGrath (Sugar Ray) is 52.

Actress EVA LONGORIA is 45.

Tags

Recommended for you