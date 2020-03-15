THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“There are no hopeless situations; there are only men who have grown helpless about them.” — Clare Boothe Luce, American author, diplomat, member of Congress (1903-1987)
TODAY IS
Today is SUNDAY, MARCH 15, the 75th day of 2020. There are 291 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On March 15, 1913, President WOODROW WILSON met with about 100 reporters for the first formal presidential press conference.
10 YEARS AGO
MICHAEL DAVID BARRETT, an insurance executive who’d shot surreptitious hotel videos of ESPN reporter Erin Andrews, was sentenced in federal court in Los Angeles to 2 1/2 years in prison. (He was released in July 2012.)
ON THIS DATE
In 1493, Italian explorer Christopher Columbus arrived back in the Spanish harbor of Palos de la Frontera, two months after concluding his first voyage to the Western Hemisphere.
In 1956, the Lerner and Loewe musical play “My Fair Lady,” based on Bernard Shaw’s “Pygmalion,” opened on Broadway.
In 1965, President Lyndon B. Johnson, addressing a joint session of Congress, called for new legislation to guarantee every American’s right to vote. The result was passage of the Voting Rights Act of 1965.
In 1998, Dr. Benjamin Spock, whose child care guidance spanned half a century, died in San Diego at 94.
In 2005, former WorldCom chief Bernard Ebbers was convicted in New York of engineering the largest corporate fraud in U.S. history. (He was later sentenced to 25 years in prison.)
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is 87.
Actor Judd Hirsch is 85.
Singer Mike Love (The Beach Boys) is 79.
Rock singer-musician Sly Stone is 77.
Rock singer Dee Snider (Twisted Sister) is 65.
Actress Park Overall is 63.
Model Fabio is 59.
Rock singer Bret Michaels (Poison) is 57.
Rock singer Mark McGrath (Sugar Ray) is 52.
Actress EVA LONGORIA is 45.
