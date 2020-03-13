THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“History repeats itself. That’s one of the things wrong with history.” — Clarence Darrow, American lawyer (born 1857, died this date in 1938)
TODAY IS
Today is FRIDAY, MARCH 13, the 73rd day of 2020. There are 293 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On March 13, 2013, JORGE BERGOGLIO of Argentina was elected pope, choosing the name Francis; he was the first pontiff from the Americas and the first from outside Europe in more than a millennium.
10 YEARS AGO
With the biggest fight crowd in the U.S. in 17 years, Manny Pacquiao dominated Joshua Clottey from the opening bell to retain his welterweight title.
ON THIS DATE
In 1639, New College was renamed Harvard College for clergyman John Harvard.
In 1862, President Abraham Lincoln signed a measure prohibiting Union military officers from returning fugitive slaves to their owners.
In 1901, the 23rd President of the United States, Benjamin Harrison, died in Indianapolis at age 67.
In 1934, a gang that included John Dillinger and “Baby Face” Nelson robbed the First National Bank in Mason City, Iowa, making off with $52,344.
In 1980, Ford Motor Co. Chairman Henry Ford II announced he as stepping down, the same day a jury in Winamac, Indiana, found the company not guilty of reckless homicide in the fiery deaths of three young women in a Ford Pinto.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Country singer Jan Howard is 90.
Singer-songwriter Neil Sedaka is 81.
Actor William H. Macy is 70.
Actress Dana Delany is 64.
Rock musician Adam Clayton (U2) is 60.
Actress Annabeth Gish is 49.
Actress Tracy Wells is 49.
Actor Danny Masterson is 44.
Bluegrass musician Clayton Campbell (The Gibson Brothers) is 39.
Actor EMILE HIRSCH is 35.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.