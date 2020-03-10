THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“He who knows, does not speak. He who speaks, does not know.” — Lao Tzu, Chinese philosopher
TODAY IS
Today is TUESDAY, MARCH 10, the 70th day of 2020. There are 296 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On March 10, 1969, James Earl Ray pleaded guilty in Memphis, Tennessee (on his 41st birthday) to assassinating civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. (Ray later repudiated that plea, maintaining his innocence until his death.)
10 YEARS AGO
President BARACK OBAMA denounced waste, inefficiency and downright fraud in the government’s health care system as he sought to rally public support for his revamped overhaul plan during a rally in suburban St. Louis.
ON THIS DATE
In 1876, Alexander Graham Bell’s assistant, Thomas Watson, heard Bell say over his experimental telephone: “Mr. Watson — come here — I want to see you” from the next room of Bell’s Boston laboratory.
In 1913, former slave, abolitionist and Underground Railroad “conductor” Harriet Tubman died in Auburn, New York; she was in her 90s.
In 1985, Konstantin U. Chernenko, who was the Soviet Union’s leader for 13 months, died at age 73; he was succeeded by Mikhail Gorbachev.
In 2000, Pope John Paul II approved sainthood for Katharine Drexel, a Philadelphia socialite who had taken a vow of poverty and devoted her fortune to helping poor blacks and American Indians. (Drexel, who died in 1955, was canonized in October 2000.)
In 2004, teenage sniper Lee Boyd Malvo was sentenced in Chesapeake, Virginia, to life in prison for his role in the October 2002 killing rampage in the Washington, D.C., area that left 10 people dead.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Talk show host Ralph Emery is 87.
Actor Chuck Norris is 80.
Singer Dean Torrence (Jan and Dean) is 80.
Actress Sharon Stone is 62.
Magician Lance Burton is 60.
Actor JON HAMM is 49.
Singer Robin Thicke is 43.
Olympic gold medal gymnast Shannon Miller is 43.
Country singer Carrie Underwood is 37.
Country musician Jared Hampton (LANCO) is 29.
