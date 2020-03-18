”No man has a right in America to treat any other man tolerantly, for tolerance is the assumption of superiority.” — Wendell Willkie, American politician (1892-1944).
Today is WEDNESDAY, MARCH 18, the 78th day of 2020. There are 288 days left in the year.
On March 18, 1940, ADOLF HITLER and Benito Mussolini met at the Brenner Pass, where the Italian dictator agreed to join Germany’s war against France and Britain.
President BARACK OBAMA signed into law a $38 billion jobs bill containing a modest mix of tax breaks and spending designed to encourage the private sector to start hiring again. Actor Fess Parker, 85, died in Santa Ynez, California. Jerome York, an Apple Inc. board member and a financial wizard credited with turning around Chrysler and IBM, died in Pontiac, Michigan, at age 71.
• In 1925, the Tri-State Tornado struck southeastern Missouri, southern Illinois and southwestern Indiana, resulting in some 700 deaths.
• In 1937, in America’s worst school disaster, nearly 300 people, most of them children, were killed in a natural gas explosion at the New London Consolidated School in Rusk County, Texas.
• In 1980, Frank Gotti, the 12-year-old youngest son of mobster John Gotti, was struck and killed by a car driven by John Favara, a neighbor in Queens, New York. (The following July, Favara vanished, the apparent victim of a gang hit.)
• In 2002, Brittanie Cecil died two days short of her 14th birthday after being hit in the head by a puck at a game between the host Columbus Blue Jackets and Calgary Flames; it was apparently the first such fan fatality in NHL history.
• In 2005, doctors in Florida, acting on orders of a state judge, removed Terri Schiavo’s feeding tube. (Despite the efforts of congressional Republicans to intervene and repeated court appeals by Schiavo’s parents, the brain-damaged woman died on March 31, 2005, at age 41.)
• Country singer Charley Pride is 86.
• Actor Kevin Dobson (“Knots Landing”) is 77.
• Actor Thomas Ian Griffith is 58.
• TV personality Mike Rowe is 58.
• Singer-actress Vanessa L. Williams is 57.
• Olympic gold medal speedskater Bonnie Blair is 56.
• Rapper-actress-talk show host Queen Latifah is 50.
• Actor-comedian Dane Cook is 48.
• Country singer Philip Sweet (Little Big Town) is 46.
• Rock singer Adam Levine (Maroon 5) is 41.
