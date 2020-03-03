THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“Nothing is really real unless it happens on television.” — Daniel J. Boorstin, educator and Librarian of Congress (1914-2004)
TODAY IS
Today is TUESDAY, MARCH 3, the 63rd day of 2020. There are 303 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On March 3, 1991, motorist Rodney King was severely beaten by Los Angeles police officers in a scene captured on amateur video.
10 YEARS AGO
President BARACK OBAMA firmly rejected calls from Republicans to draft new health care legislation from scratch.
ON THIS DATE
In 1894, British Prime Minister William Gladstone submitted his resignation to Queen Victoria, ending his fourth and final premiership.
In 1931, “The Star-Spangled Banner” became the national anthem of the United States as President Herbert Hoover signed a congressional resolution.
In 1934, bank robber John Dillinger escaped from the Lake County Jail in Crown Point, Indiana, along with another prisoner, Herbert Youngblood.
In 2001, a plane carrying members of a National Guard engineering crew crashed in heavy rain near Macon, Ga., killing all 21 people on board.
In 2002, voters in Switzerland approved joining the United Nations, abandoning almost 200 years of formal neutrality.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Movie producer-director George Miller is 75.
Singer Jennifer Warnes is 73.
Singer-musician Robyn Hitchcock is 67.
Actor Robert Gossett is 66.
Olympic track and field gold medalist Jackie Joyner-Kersee is 58.
Contemporary Christian musician Duncan Phillips (Newsboys) is 56.
Actress Julie Bowen is 50.
Actor David Faustino (“Married With Children”) is 46.
Actress JESSICA BIEL is 38.
