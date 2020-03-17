”May your neighbors respect you, trouble neglect you, the angels protect you, and heaven accept you.” — Irish saying.
TODAY IS
Today is TUESDAY, MARCH 17, the 77th day of 2020. There are 289 days left in the year. This is St. Patrick’s Day.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On March 17, 1988, Avianca Flight 410, a Boeing 727, crashed after takeoff into a mountain in Colombia, killing all 143 people on board.
10 YEARS AGO
Michael Jordan became the first ex-player to become a majority owner in the league as the NBA’s Board of Governors unanimously approved Jordan’s $275 million bid to buy the Charlotte Bobcats from Bob Johnson. Singer-guitarist Alex Chilton, 59, died in New Orleans.
ON THIS DATE
In 1762, New York held its first St. Patrick’s Day parade.
In 1936, Pittsburgh’s Great St. Patrick’s Day Flood began as the Monongahela and Allegheny rivers and their tributaries, swollen by rain and melted snow, started exceeding flood stage; the high water was blamed for more than 60 deaths.
In 1959, the Dalai Lama fled Tibet for India in the wake of a failed uprising by Tibetans against Chinese rule.
In 2005, baseball players told Congress that steroids were a problem in the sport; stars Rafael Palmeiro and Sammy Sosa testified they hadn’t used them while Mark McGwire refused to say whether he had. (McGwire owned up to steroid use in January 2010.)
In 2009, U.S. journalists Laura Ling and Euna Lee were detained by North Korea while reporting on North Korean refugees living across the border in China. (Both were convicted of entering North Korea illegally and were sentenced to 12 years of hard labor; both were freed in August 2009 after former President Bill Clinton met with North Korean leader Kim Jong Il.) The Seattle Post-Intelligencer published its final print edition.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Singer-songwriter John Sebastian (The Lovin’ Spoonful) is 76.
Actor Patrick Duffy is 71.
Actor Kurt Russell is 69.
Actress Lesley-Anne Down is 66.
Actor Gary Sinise is 65.
Former basketball and baseball player Danny Ainge is 61.
Actor Rob Lowe is 56.
Olympic gold medal soccer player Mia Hamm is 48.
Country singer Keifer Thompson (Thompson Square) is 47.
TV personality Rob Kardashian (“Keeping Up With the Kardashians”) is 33.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.