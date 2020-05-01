THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“Anyone who is satisfied to stand still should not complain when others pass him.” — Italian proverb
TODAY IS
Today is FRIDAY, May 1, the 122nd day of 2020. There are 244 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On May 1, 1992, on the third day of the Los Angeles riots, a visibly shaken Rodney King appeared in public to appeal for calm, pleading, “Can we all get along?”
TEN YEARS AGO
Pakistan-born U.S. citizen Faisal Shahzad failed in an attempt to set off a homemade bomb in an SUV parked in New York’s Times Square. (Shahzad is serving a life prison sentence.)
ON THIS DATE
In 1707, the Kingdom of Great Britain was created as a treaty merging England and Scotland took effect.
In 1931, New York’s 102-story Empire State Building was dedicated.
In 1960, the Soviet Union shot down an American U-2 reconnaissance plane over Sverdlovsk and captured its pilot, Francis Gary Powers.
In 1963, James W. Whittaker became the first American to conquer Mount Everest as he and Sherpa guide Nawang Gombu reached the summit.
In 1967, Elvis Presley married Priscilla Beaulieu at the Aladdin Hotel in Las Vegas. (They divorced in 1973.)
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Singer Judy Collins is 81.
Singer-songwriter Ray Parker Jr. is 66.
Actress Maia Morgenstern is 58.
Actor Scott Coffey is 56.
Country singer TIM McGRAW is 53.
Movie director Wes Anderson is 51.
Actress Julie Benz is 48.
Actor Darius McCrary is 44.
Actor Jamie Dornan is 38.
Actress Lizzy Greene is 17.
