THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“Do not dwell in the past, do not dream of the future, concentrate the mind on the present moment.” — Buddha
TODAY IS
Today is SATURDAY, MAY 1, the 121st day of 2021. There are 244 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On May 1, 2011, President BARACK OBAMA announced the death of Osama bin Laden during a U.S. commando operation (because of the time difference, it was early May 2 in Pakistan, where the al-Qaida leader met his end).
10 YEARS AGO
Pope Benedict XVI beatified Pope John Paul II, moving his predecessor a step closer to sainthood in a Vatican Mass attended by some 1.5 million pilgrims.
ON THIS DATE
In 1941, the Orson Welles motion picture “Citizen Kane” premiered in New York.
In 1945, a day after Adolf Hitler took his own life, Admiral Karl Doenitz effectively became sole leader of the Third Reich with the suicide of Hitler’s propaganda minister, Josef Goebbels.
In 1963, James W. Whittaker became the first American to conquer Mount Everest as he and Sherpa guide Nawang Gombu reached the summit.
In 1975, Hank Aaron of the Milwaukee Brewers broke baseball’s all-time RBI record previously held by Babe Ruth during a game against the Detroit Tigers (Milwaukee won, 17-3).
In 1992, on the third day of the Los Angeles riots, a visibly shaken Rodney King appeared in public to appeal for calm, pleading, “Can we all get along?”
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Singer Judy Collins is 82.
Singer Rita Coolidge is 76.
Actor-director Douglas Barr is 72.
Actor Byron Stewart is 65.
Country singer TIM McGRAW is 54.
Movie director Wes Anderson is 52.
Actor Julie Benz is 49.
Actor Bailey Chase is 49.
Country singer Cory Morrow is 49.
TV personality Abby Huntsman is 35.
