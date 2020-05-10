THOUGHT FOR THE DAY

“Nothing recedes like success.” — Walter Winchell, American columnist and broadcaster (1897-1972)

TODAY IS

Today is SUNDAY, MAY 10, the 131st day of 2020. There are 235 days left in the year.

HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY

J Edgar Hoover

FILE - This March 26, 1947, file photo shows Federal Bureau of Investigation Director J. Edgar Hoover calling the communist party of the United States a "Fifth Column" whose "goal is the overthrow of our government" during testimony before the House Un-American Activities Committee in Washington. Fearing a Russian invasion and occupation of Alaska, the U.S. government in the early Cold War years recruited and trained fishermen, bush pilots, trappers and other private citizens across Alaska for a covert network to feed wartime intelligence to the military, newly declassified Air Force and FBI documents show. Hoover teamed up on a highly classified project, code-named “Washtub,” with the newly created Air Force Office of Special Investigations, headed by Hoover protege and former FBI official Joseph F. Carroll. (AP Photo/File)

On May 10, 1924, J. EDGAR HOOVER was named acting director of the Bureau of Investigation (later known as the Federal Bureau of Investigation, or FBI).

10 YEARS AGO

President BARACK OBAMA introduced Supreme Court nominee Elena Kagan, billing her as a unifying force for a fractured court.

ON THIS DATE

In 1865, Confederate President Jefferson Davis was captured by Union forces in Irwinville, Georgia.

In 1869, a golden spike was driven in Promontory, Utah, marking the completion of the first transcontinental railroad in the United States.

In 1975, Sony began selling its Betamax home videocassette recorder in Japan.

In 1994, the state of Illinois executed serial killer John Wayne Gacy, 52, for the murders of 33 young men and boys.

In 2005, a federal bankruptcy judge approved United Airlines’ plan to terminate its employees’ pension plans.

CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS

IndyCar Media Day Auto Racing

IndyCar driver Helio Castroneves is interviewed during IndyCar auto racing media day, Monday, Feb. 11, 2019, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Stephen Spillman)

Author Barbara Taylor Bradford is 87.

Singer Donovan is 74.

Sports anchor Chris Berman is 65.

Rock singer Bono (U2) is 60.

Model Linda Evangelista is 55.

Rapper Young MC is 53.

Actor-singer Todd Lowe is 48.

Race car driver HELIO CASTRONEVES is 45.

Actor Kenan Thompson is 42.

Olympic gold medal swimmer Missy Franklin is 25.

Tags

Recommended for you