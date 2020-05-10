THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“Nothing recedes like success.” — Walter Winchell, American columnist and broadcaster (1897-1972)
TODAY IS
Today is SUNDAY, MAY 10, the 131st day of 2020. There are 235 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On May 10, 1924, J. EDGAR HOOVER was named acting director of the Bureau of Investigation (later known as the Federal Bureau of Investigation, or FBI).
10 YEARS AGO
President BARACK OBAMA introduced Supreme Court nominee Elena Kagan, billing her as a unifying force for a fractured court.
ON THIS DATE
In 1865, Confederate President Jefferson Davis was captured by Union forces in Irwinville, Georgia.
In 1869, a golden spike was driven in Promontory, Utah, marking the completion of the first transcontinental railroad in the United States.
In 1975, Sony began selling its Betamax home videocassette recorder in Japan.
In 1994, the state of Illinois executed serial killer John Wayne Gacy, 52, for the murders of 33 young men and boys.
In 2005, a federal bankruptcy judge approved United Airlines’ plan to terminate its employees’ pension plans.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Author Barbara Taylor Bradford is 87.
Singer Donovan is 74.
Sports anchor Chris Berman is 65.
Rock singer Bono (U2) is 60.
Model Linda Evangelista is 55.
Rapper Young MC is 53.
Actor-singer Todd Lowe is 48.
Race car driver HELIO CASTRONEVES is 45.
Actor Kenan Thompson is 42.
Olympic gold medal swimmer Missy Franklin is 25.
