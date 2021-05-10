THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“To succeed, you need to find something to hold on to, something to motivate you, something to inspire you.” —Tony Dorsett
TODAY IS
Today is MONDAY, MAY 10, the 130th day of 2021. There are 235 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On May 10, 1869, a golden spike was driven in Promontory, Utah, marking the completion of the first transcontinental railroad in the United States.
10 YEARS AGO
The bulging Mississippi River rolled into the Mississippi Delta after cresting before daybreak at Memphis, Tennessee, causing widespread damage.
ON THIS DATE
In 1924, J. Edgar Hoover was named acting director of the Bureau of Investigation (later known as the Federal Bureau of Investigation, or FBI).
In 1941, Adolf Hitler’s deputy, Rudolf Hess, parachuted into Scotland on what he claimed was a peace mission. (Hess ended up serving a life sentence at Spandau Prison until 1987, when he apparently committed suicide at age 93.)
In 1977, Academy Award-winning film star Joan Crawford died in New York.
In 1994, the state of Illinois executed serial killer John Wayne Gacy, 52, for the murders of 33 young men and boys.
In 1995, former President George H.W. Bush’s office released his letter of resignation from the National Rifle Association in which Bush expressed outrage over an NRA fund-raising letter’s reference to federal agents as “jack-booted thugs.” (NRA Executive Vice President Wayne LaPierre apologized a week later.)
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Author Barbara Taylor Bradford is 88.
Singer Donovan is 75.
Sports anchor Chris Berman is 66.
Rock singer BONO (U2) is 61.
Rapper Young MC is 54.
Actor-singer Todd Lowe is 49.
Race car driver Helio Castroneves is 46.
Actor Kenan Thompson is 43.
Actor Odette Annable is 36.
Olympic gold medal swimmer Missy Franklin is 26.
