TODAY IS
Today is TUESDAY, MAY 11, the 131st day of 2021. There are 234 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On May 11, 1996, an Atlanta-bound ValuJet DC-9 caught fire shortly after takeoff from Miami and crashed into the Florida Everglades, killing all 110 people on board.
10 YEARS AGO
Former hedge fund titan RAJ RAJARATNAM was convicted by a federal jury in New York in an insider-trading case of five counts of conspiracy and nine of securities fraud. (Rajaratnam was sentenced to 11 years in prison.)
ON THIS DATE
In 1935, the Rural Electrification Administration was created as one of President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s New Deal programs.
In 1947, the B.F. Goodrich Company of Akron, Ohio, announced the development of a tubeless tire.
In 1953, a tornado devastated Waco, Texas, claiming 114 lives.
In 1981, legendary reggae artist Bob Marley died in a Miami hospital at age 36.
In 2010, Conservative leader David Cameron, at age 43, became Britain’s youngest prime minister in almost 200 years after Gordon Brown stepped down and ended 13 years of Labour government.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Comedian Mort Sahl is 94.
Rock singer Eric Burdon (The Animals; War) is 80.
Actor SHOHREH AGHDASHLOO is 69.
Sports columnist Mike Lupica is 69.
Actor Martha Quinn is 62.
Actor Tim Blake Nelson is 57.
Actor Jeffrey Donovan is 53.
Actor Austin O’Brien is 40.
Actor-singer Jonathan Jackson is 39.
Rapper Ace Hood is 33.
