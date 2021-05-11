TODAY IS

Today is TUESDAY, MAY 11, the 131st day of 2021. There are 234 days left in the year.

HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY

ValuJet

{&bullet}{&bullet}FILE {&bullet}{&bullet}Airboats lay wreaths on the site of the plane crash during a ceremony for the families of those passengers and crew who died in the crash of ValuJet Flight 592 in this May 15, 1996 file photo, in the Florida Everglades. As tenth anniversary of Florida’s deadliest air crash is observed in 2006, family members of the victims take solace in knowing that their loved ones’ deaths spurred changes in federal air safety rules and practices that probably prevented more deaths in the years to follow. The plane crashed on May 11, 1996, 11 minutes after takeoff from Miami International Airport when a fire broke out in a cargo hold, filling the cabin with smoke and flames. All on board were killed. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)

On May 11, 1996, an Atlanta-bound ValuJet DC-9 caught fire shortly after takeoff from Miami and crashed into the Florida Everglades, killing all 110 people on board.

10 YEARS AGO

Former hedge fund titan RAJ RAJARATNAM was convicted by a federal jury in New York in an insider-trading case of five counts of conspiracy and nine of securities fraud. (Rajaratnam was sentenced to 11 years in prison.)

ON THIS DATE

In 1935, the Rural Electrification Administration was created as one of President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s New Deal programs.

In 1947, the B.F. Goodrich Company of Akron, Ohio, announced the development of a tubeless tire.

In 1953, a tornado devastated Waco, Texas, claiming 114 lives.

In 1981, legendary reggae artist Bob Marley died in a Miami hospital at age 36.

In 2010, Conservative leader David Cameron, at age 43, became Britain’s youngest prime minister in almost 200 years after Gordon Brown stepped down and ended 13 years of Labour government.

CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS

2018 Los Angeles Film Festival - "Simple Wedding"

Shohreh Aghdashloo, a cast member and executive producer of “Simple Wedding,” poses at the premiere of the film at the 2018 Los Angeles Film Festival, Friday, Sept. 21, 2018, in Culver City, Calif. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Comedian Mort Sahl is 94.

Rock singer Eric Burdon (The Animals; War) is 80.

Actor SHOHREH AGHDASHLOO is 69.

Sports columnist Mike Lupica is 69.

Actor Martha Quinn is 62.

Actor Tim Blake Nelson is 57.

Actor Jeffrey Donovan is 53.

Actor Austin O’Brien is 40.

Actor-singer Jonathan Jackson is 39.

Rapper Ace Hood is 33. 

