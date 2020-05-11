THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“Life is 10 percent what you make it, and 90 percent how you take it.” — Irving Berlin, American songwriter (born this date in 1888, died 1989)
Today is MONDAY, MAY 11, the 132nd day of 2020. There are 234 days left in the year.
On May 11, 1996, an Atlanta-bound ValuJet DC-9 caught fire shortly after takeoff from Miami and crashed into the Florida Everglades, killing all 110 people on board.
Conservative leader DAVID CAMERON, at age 43, became Britain’s youngest prime minister in almost 200 years after Gordon Brown stepped down and ended 13 years of Labour government.
In 1502, Christopher Columbus left Cadiz, Spain, on his fourth and final trip to the Western Hemisphere.
In 1947, the B.F. Goodrich Company of Akron, Ohio, announced the development of a tubeless tire.
In 1953, a tornado devastated Waco, Texas, claiming 114 lives.
In 1981, legendary reggae artist Bob Marley died in a Miami hospital at age 36.
In 2006, lawmakers demanded answers after a USA Today report that the National Security Agency was secretly collecting records of millions of ordinary Americans’ phone calls; President George W. Bush sought to assure Americans their civil liberties were being “fiercely protected.”
Comedian Mort Sahl is 93.
Rock singer Eric Burdon (The Animals; War) is 79.
Former White House chief of staff John F. Kelly is 70.
Actress Frances Fisher is 68.
Country musician Mark Herndon (formerly with Alabama) is 65.
Actress Martha Quinn is 61.
Actor Tim Blake Nelson is 56.
Actor JEFFREY DONOVAN is 52.
Actor Coby Bell is 45.
Actor-singer Jonathan Jackson is 38.
