THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“Mistrust the man who finds everything good; the man who finds everything evil; and still more the man who is indifferent to everything.” — Johann Kaspar Lavater, Swiss theologian (1741-1801)
TODAY IS
Today is TUESDAY, MAY 12, the 133rd day of 2020. There are 233 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On May 12, 2008, a devastating 7.9 magnitude earthquake in China’s Sichuan province left more than 87,000 people dead or missing.
10 YEARS AGO
An Afriqiyah Airways Airbus A330 jetliner plunged into the Libyan desert less than a mile from the runway in Tripoli after a flight from Johannesburg; a 9-year-old Dutch boy was the sole survivor of the crash that killed 103 people.
ON THIS DATE
In 1922, a 20-ton meteor crashed near Blackstone, Virginia.
In 1955, Manhattan’s last elevated rail line, the Third Avenue El, ceased operation.
In 2001, singer Perry Como died in Jupiter Inlet Colony, Florida, at age 88.
In 2002, Jimmy Carter arrived in Cuba, becoming the first U.S. president in or out of office to visit since the 1959 revolution that put Fidel Castro in power.
In 2009, five Miami men were convicted in a plot to blow up FBI buildings and Chicago’s Sears Tower; one man was acquitted.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Composer Burt Bacharach is 92.
Actor BRUCE BOXLEITNER is 70.
Singer Billy Squier is 70.
Country singer Kix Brooks is 65.
Actor Ving Rhames is 61.
Actor Emilio Estevez is 58.
Actor Stephen Baldwin is 54.
Actress Kim Fields (“The Facts of Life”) is 51.
Actress Rebecca Herbst (“General Hospital”) is 43.
Actress-singer Clare Bowen is 36.
