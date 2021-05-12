THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“An effort made for the happiness of others lifts above ourselves.” — Lydia M. Child
TODAY IS
Today is WEDNESDAY, MAY 12, the 132nd day of 2021. There are 233 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On May 12, 1949, the Soviet Union lifted the Berlin Blockade, which the Western powers had succeeded in circumventing with their Berlin Airlift.
10 YEARS AGO
CEOs of the five largest oil companies went before the Senate Finance Committee, where Democrats challenged the executives to justify tax breaks at a time when people were paying $4 a gallon for gas.
ON THIS DATE
In 1937, Britain’s King George VI was crowned at Westminster Abbey; his wife, Elizabeth, was crowned as queen consort.
In 1955, Manhattan’s last elevated rail line, the Third Avenue El, ceased operation.
In 1975, the White House announced the new Cambodian government had seized an American merchant ship, the Mayaguez, in international waters. (U.S. Marines gained control of the ship three days after its seizure, not knowing the 39 civilian members of the crew had already been released by Cambodia.)
In 2002, Jimmy Carter arrived in Cuba, becoming the first U.S. president in or out of office to visit since the 1959 revolution that put Fidel Castro in power.
In 2008, a devastating 7.9 magnitude earthquake in China’s Sichuan province left more than 87,000 people dead or missing.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Composer Burt Bacharach is 93.
Actor Bruce Boxleitner is 71.
Singer Billy Squier is 71.
Country singer Kix Brooks is 66.
Actor Emilio Estevez is 59.
Actor Vanessa A. Williams is 58.
Actor Stephen Baldwin is 55.
Actor Kim Fields is 52.
Actor Rebecca Herbst is (“General Hospital”) is 44.
Actor EMILY VANCAMP is 35.
