THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“To want to be the cleverest of all is the biggest folly.” — Sholem Aleichem (1859-1916)
TODAY IS
Today is WEDNESDAY, MAY 13, the 134th day of 2020. There are 232 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On May 13, 1940, in his first speech as British prime minister, WINSTON CHURCHILL told Parliament, “I have nothing to offer but blood, toil, tears and sweat.”
10 YEARS AGO
Three Pakistani men who authorities say supplied funds to would-be Times Square bomber FAISAL SHAHZAD were arrested in a series of raids in New England.
ON THIS DATE
In 1917, three shepherd children reported seeing a vision of the Virgin Mary near Fatima, Portugal; it was the first of six such apparitions that the children claimed to have witnessed.
In 1958, Vice President Richard Nixon and his wife, Pat, were spat upon and their limousine battered by rocks thrown by anti-U.S. demonstrators in Caracas, Venezuela.
In 1981, Pope John Paul II was shot and seriously wounded in St. Peter’s Square by Turkish assailant Mehmet Ali Agca.
In 1985, a confrontation between Philadelphia authorities and the radical group MOVE ended as police dropped a bomb onto the group’s row house, igniting a fire that killed 11 people and destroyed 61 homes.
In 1994, President Bill Clinton nominated federal appeals Judge Stephen G. Breyer to the U.S. Supreme Court to replace retiring Justice Harry A. Blackmun; Breyer went on to win Senate confirmation.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Singer Stevie Wonder is 70.
Producer-writer Alan Ball is 63.
Basketball Hall of Famer Dennis Rodman is 59.
“Late Show” host Stephen Colbert is 56.
Singer Darius Rucker (Hootie and the Blowfish) is 54.
Actress Susan Floyd is 52.
Contemporary Christian musician Andy Williams (Casting Crowns) is 48.
Former NBA player Mike Bibby is 42.
Actor ROBERT PATTINSON is 34.
NHL defenseman P.K. Subban is 32.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.