THOUGHT FOR THE DAY

“To want to be the cleverest of all is the biggest folly.” — Sholem Aleichem (1859-1916)

TODAY IS

Today is WEDNESDAY, MAY 13, the 134th day of 2020. There are 232 days left in the year.

HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY

Winston Churchill

Winston Churchill, Jan. 17, 1940. (AP Photo)

On May 13, 1940, in his first speech as British prime minister, WINSTON CHURCHILL told Parliament, “I have nothing to offer but blood, toil, tears and sweat.”

10 YEARS AGO

Three Pakistani men who authorities say supplied funds to would-be Times Square bomber FAISAL SHAHZAD were arrested in a series of raids in New England.

ON THIS DATE

In 1917, three shepherd children reported seeing a vision of the Virgin Mary near Fatima, Portugal; it was the first of six such apparitions that the children claimed to have witnessed.

In 1958, Vice President Richard Nixon and his wife, Pat, were spat upon and their limousine battered by rocks thrown by anti-U.S. demonstrators in Caracas, Venezuela.

In 1981, Pope John Paul II was shot and seriously wounded in St. Peter’s Square by Turkish assailant Mehmet Ali Agca.

In 1985, a confrontation between Philadelphia authorities and the radical group MOVE ended as police dropped a bomb onto the group’s row house, igniting a fire that killed 11 people and destroyed 61 homes.

In 1994, President Bill Clinton nominated federal appeals Judge Stephen G. Breyer to the U.S. Supreme Court to replace retiring Justice Harry A. Blackmun; Breyer went on to win Senate confirmation.

CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS

Robert Pattinson

FILE - This Oct. 27, 2019 file photo show actor Robert Pattinson at the Governors Awards in Los Angeles. Warner Bros. is delaying a batch of releases including “The Batman” and “The Sopranos” prequel “The Many Saints of Newark.” The studio said Monday, April 20, 2020 that “The Sopranos” film will be pushed from September 2020 to a March 2021 release, while “The Batman” starring Pattinson will be delayed four months to October 2021. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

Singer Stevie Wonder is 70.

Producer-writer Alan Ball is 63.

Basketball Hall of Famer Dennis Rodman is 59.

“Late Show” host Stephen Colbert is 56.

Singer Darius Rucker (Hootie and the Blowfish) is 54.

Actress Susan Floyd is 52.

Contemporary Christian musician Andy Williams (Casting Crowns) is 48.

Former NBA player Mike Bibby is 42.

NHL defenseman P.K. Subban is 32.