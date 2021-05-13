THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“Tears of joy are like the summer rain drops pierced by sunbeams.” — Hosea Ballou
TODAY IS
Today is THURSDAY, MAY 13, the 133rd day of 2021. There are 232 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On May 13, 1607, English colonists arrived by ship at the site of what became the Jamestown settlement in Virginia (the colonists went ashore the next day).
10 YEARS AGO
Two suicide bombers attacked paramilitary police recruits heading home after months of training in northwest Pakistan, killing 87 people in what the Pakistan Taliban called revenge for the U.S. slaying of Osama bin Laden.
ON THIS DATE
In 1914, heavyweight boxing champion Joe Louis was born in Lafayette, Alabama.
In 1958, Vice President Richard Nixon and his wife, Pat, were spat upon and their limousine battered by rocks thrown by anti-U.S. demonstrators in Caracas, Venezuela.
In 1961, actor Gary Cooper died in Los Angeles six days after turning 60.
In 1981, Pope John Paul II was shot and seriously wounded in St. Peter’s Square by Turkish assailant Mehmet Ali Agca.
In 2002, President George W. Bush announced that he and Russian President Vladimir Putin would sign a treaty to shrink their countries’ nuclear arsenals by two-thirds.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Singer Stevie Wonder is 71.
Producer-writer Alan Ball is 64.
Basketball Hall of Famer Dennis Rodman is 60.
“Late Show” host Stephen Colbert is 57.
Singer DARIUS RUCKER (Hootie and the Blowfish) is 55.
Actor Samantha Morton is 44.
Former NBA player Mike Bibby is 43.
Rock musician Mickey Madden (Maroon 5) is 42.
Actor Robert Pattinson is 35.
NHL defenseman P.K. Subban is 33.
