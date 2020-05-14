THOUGHT FOR THE DAY

“Silence cannot hide anything — which is more than you can say for words.” — From the play “The Ghost Sonata” by Swedish author-playwright August Strindberg (born 1849, died this date in 1912)

TODAY IS

Today is THURSDAY, MAY 14, the 135th day of 2020. There are 231 days left in the year.

HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY

Netherlands Rotterdam's Architecture

** FILE ** This view shows the destruction of the center of Rotterdam, Holland, after the German air bombardment on May 14, 1940 during the invasion of the country in World War II. This photo was taken after the debris was cleared, and all that is left of entire streets are the foundations of the building.The Nazi bombardment flattened buildings and sparked an inferno that destroyed most of downtown Rotterdam, creating an architects' playground during post-World War II reconstruction. As part of its City of Architecture year that has just kicked off, Rotterdam has launched a Web site with descriptions and anecdotes about 40 of the city's most interesting buildings. (AP Photo)

On May 14, 1940, the Netherlands surrendered to invading German forces during World War II.

10 YEARS AGO

NBC canceled the long-running police/courtroom drama “Law & Order” after 20 seasons on the air.

ON THIS DATE

In 1961, Freedom Riders were attacked by violent mobs in Anniston and Birmingham, Alabama.

In 1968, John Lennon and Paul McCartney held a news conference in New York to announce the creation of the Beatles’ latest business venture, Apple Corps.

In 1998, singer-actor Frank Sinatra died at a Los Angeles hospital at age 82. The hit sitcom “Seinfeld” aired its final episode after nine years on NBC.

In 2001, the Supreme Court ruled 8-0 that there is no exception in federal law for people to use marijuana for medical purposes.

In 2003, more than 100 immigrants were abandoned in a locked trailer at a Texas truck stop; 19 of them died. (Truck driver Tyrone Williams was later sentenced to nearly 34 years in prison for his role in the deaths; of the 13 others indicted in the case, two had charges against them dismissed, one who cooperated with prosecutors was sentenced to the three days in jail and the others were given sentences ranging from 14 months to 23 years.)

CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS

Cate Blanchett

Cate Blanchett poses at the the FX portion of the Television Critics Association Winter press tour on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, in Pasadena, Calif. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Director George Lucas is 76.

Rock singer David Byrne is 68.

Actor Tim Roth is 59.

Rock musician Mike Inez (Alice In Chains) is 54.

Fabrice Morvan (ex-Milli Vanilli) is 54.

Actress Cate Blanchett is 51.

Singer Danny Wood (New Kids on the Block) is 51.

Movie writer-director Sofia Coppola is 49.

NFL player Rob Gronkowski is 31.

Actress Miranda Cosgrove is 27.

