THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“A smile is a curve that sets everything straight.” —Phyllis Diller
TODAY IS
Today is FRIDAY, MAY 14, the 134th day of 2021. There are 231 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On May 14, 1955, representatives from eight Communist bloc countries, including the Soviet Union, signed the Warsaw Pact in Poland. (The Pact was dissolved in 1991.)
10 YEARS AGO
At New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport, Dominique Strauss-Kahn, head of the International Monetary Fund, was removed from a Paris-bound plane and charged with sexually assaulting a Manhattan hotel maid.
ON THIS DATE
In 1796, English physician Edward Jenner inoculated 8-year-old James Phipps against smallpox by using cowpox matter.
In 1804, the Lewis and Clark expedition to explore the Louisiana Territory as well as the Pacific Northwest left camp near present-day Hartford, Illinois.
In 1987, film star Rita Hayworth died in New York at age 68.
In 1998, the hit sitcom “Seinfeld” aired its final episode after nine years on NBC.
In 2001, the Supreme Court ruled 8-0 that there is no exception in federal law for people to use marijuana for medical purposes.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Movie producer GEORGE LUCAS is 77.
Actor Tim Roth is 60.
Rock musician Mike Inez (Alice In Chains) is 55.
Singer Danny Wood (New Kids on the Block) is 52.
Movie writer-director Sofia Coppola is 50.
Actor Amber Tamblyn is 38.
Facebook co-founder Mark Zuckerberg is 37.
NFL player Rob Gronkowski is 32.
Actor Miranda Cosgrove is 28.
