THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“To love is to admire with the heart; to admire is to love with the mind.” — Theophile Gautier
TODAY IS
Today is SATURDAY, MAY 15, the 135th day of 2021. There are 230 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On May 15, 1970, just after midnight, Phillip Lafayette Gibbs and James Earl Green, two Black students at Jackson State College in Mississippi, were killed as police opened fire during student protests.
10 YEARS AGO
Mobilized by calls on Facebook, thousands of Arab protesters marched on Israel’s borders with Syria, Lebanon and Gaza in an unprecedented wave of demonstrations, sparking clashes that left at least 15 dead.
ON THIS DATE
In 1918, U.S. airmail began service between Washington, D.C., Philadelphia and New York.
In 1954, the Fender Stratocaster guitar, created by Leo Fender, was officially released.
In 1963, Weight Watchers was incorporated in New York.
In 1972, Alabama Gov. George C. Wallace was shot and left paralyzed while campaigning for president in Laurel, Maryland, by Arthur H. Bremer, who served 35 years for attempted murder.
In 2000, by a 5-4 vote, the U.S. Supreme Court threw out a key provision of the 1994 Violence Against Women Act, saying that rape victims could not sue their attackers in federal court.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Former U.S. Secretary of State Madeleine Albright is 84.
Actor Gunilla Hutton is 79.
Baseball Hall of Famer George Brett is 68.
Actor Lee Horsley is 66.
Rapper Grandmaster Melle Mel is 60.
Actor Brenda Bakke is 58.
Football Hall of Famer Emmitt Smith is 52.
Actor David Charvet is 49.
Olympic gold medal gymnast Amy Chow is 43.
Actor JAMIE-LYNN SIGLER is 40.
