THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“Martyrdom has always been a proof of the intensity, never of the correctness of a belief.” — Arthur Schnitzler (1862-1931)
TODAY IS
Today is FRIDAY, MAY 15, the 136th day of 2020. There are 230 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On May 15, 1948, hours after declaring its independence, the new state of Israel was attacked by Transjordan, Egypt, Syria, Iraq and Lebanon.
10 YEARS AGO
JESSICA WATSON, a 16-year-old Australian who’d spent seven months at sea in her pink yacht, became the youngest person to sail around the world solo, nonstop and unassisted as she arrived in Sydney.
ON THIS DATE
In 1918, U.S. airmail began service between Washington, D.C., Philadelphia and New York.
In 1954, the Fender Stratocaster guitar, created by Leo Fender, was officially released.
In 1963, Weight Watchers was incorporated in New York.
In 1972, Alabama Gov. George C. Wallace was shot and left paralyzed while campaigning for president in Laurel, Maryland, by Arthur H. Bremer, who served 35 years for attempted murder.
In 2000, by a 5-4 vote, the U.S. Supreme Court threw out a key provision of the 1994 Violence Against Women Act, saying that rape victims could not sue their attackers in federal court.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Former U.S. Secretary of State Madeleine Albright is 83.
Actress Gunilla Hutton is 78.
Country singer K.T. Oslin is 78.
Singer-songwriter Brian Eno is 72.
Baseball Hall of Famer George Brett is 67.
Actor Lee Horsley is 65.
Football Hall of Famer Emmitt Smith is 51.
Actor David Charvet is 48.
Olympic gold medal gymnast Amy Chow is 42.
Actress JAMIE-LYNN SIGLER is 39.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.