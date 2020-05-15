THOUGHT FOR THE DAY

“Martyrdom has always been a proof of the intensity, never of the correctness of a belief.” — Arthur Schnitzler (1862-1931)

TODAY IS

Today is FRIDAY, MAY 15, the 136th day of 2020. There are 230 days left in the year.

HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY

Israel

In this May 15, 1948 file photo, David Ben-Gurion, Israel's New Premier, stands with an Israeli official who holds the signed document which proclaims the Establishment of the Jewish State of Israel. In 65 years, Israel has surpassed even the wildest dreams of its founding fathers. Against all odds, it has emerged as the Middle East's greatest military force, a global high-tech powerhouse and a prosperous, secure homeland for the Jewish people. (AP Photo, File)

On May 15, 1948, hours after declaring its independence, the new state of Israel was attacked by Transjordan, Egypt, Syria, Iraq and Lebanon.

10 YEARS AGO

JESSICA WATSON, a 16-year-old Australian who’d spent seven months at sea in her pink yacht, became the youngest person to sail around the world solo, nonstop and unassisted as she arrived in Sydney.

ON THIS DATE

In 1918, U.S. airmail began service between Washington, D.C., Philadelphia and New York.

In 1954, the Fender Stratocaster guitar, created by Leo Fender, was officially released.

In 1963, Weight Watchers was incorporated in New York.

In 1972, Alabama Gov. George C. Wallace was shot and left paralyzed while campaigning for president in Laurel, Maryland, by Arthur H. Bremer, who served 35 years for attempted murder.

In 2000, by a 5-4 vote, the U.S. Supreme Court threw out a key provision of the 1994 Violence Against Women Act, saying that rape victims could not sue their attackers in federal court.

CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS

Jamie-Lynn Sigler

Jamie-Lynn Sigler attends HBO's "The Sopranos" 20th anniversary at the SVA Theatre on Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

Former U.S. Secretary of State Madeleine Albright is 83.

Actress Gunilla Hutton is 78.

Country singer K.T. Oslin is 78.

Singer-songwriter Brian Eno is 72.

Baseball Hall of Famer George Brett is 67.

Actor Lee Horsley is 65.

Football Hall of Famer Emmitt Smith is 51.

Actor David Charvet is 48.

Olympic gold medal gymnast Amy Chow is 42.

Actress JAMIE-LYNN SIGLER is 39.

