THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“Work is about a search for daily meaning as well as daily bread, for recognition as well as cash, for astonishment rather than torpor; in short, for a sort of life rather than a Monday through Friday sort of dying.” — Studs Terkel, American author and historian (born this date in 1912, died 2008)
TODAY IS
Today is SATURDAY, MAY 16, the 137th day of 2020. There are 229 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On May 16, 1939, the federal government began its first food stamp program in Rochester, New York.
10 YEARS AGO
BP crews finally succeeded in keeping some of the oil rushing from a blown well out of the Gulf of Mexico by hooking up a mile-long tube to funnel the crude into a tanker ship.
ON THIS DATE
In 1770, Marie Antoinette, age 14, married the future King Louis XVI of France, who was 15.
In 1943, the nearly month-long Warsaw Ghetto Uprising came to an end as German forces crushed the Jewish resistance and blew up the Great Synagogue.
In 1984, comedian Andy Kaufman died in Los Angeles at age 35.
In 1990, death claimed entertainer Sammy Davis Jr. in Los Angeles at age 64 and “Muppets” creator Jim Henson in New York at age 53.
In 2006, the Pentagon released the first video images of American Airlines Flight 77 crashing into the military headquarters and killing 189 people on 9/11.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Former Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats is 77.
Actor PIERCE BROSNAN is 67.
Actress Debra Winger is 65.
Olympic gold medal gymnast Olga Korbut is 64.
Singer Janet Jackson is 54.
Country singer Scott Reeves (Blue County) is 54.
Political correspondent Tucker Carlson is 51.
Actress Tracey Gold is 51.
Actress Tori Spelling is 47.
Actress Megan Fox is 34.
