TODAY IS
Today is SUNDAY, MAY 16, the 136th day of 2021. There are 229 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On May 16, 2006, the Pentagon released the first video images of American Airlines Flight 77 crashing into the military headquarters and killing 189 people on 9/11.
10 YEARS AGO
Endeavour blasted off on NASA’s next-to-last shuttle flight commanded by Mark Kelly, husband of wounded Arizona Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords.
ON THIS DATE
In 1770, Marie Antoinette, age 14, married the future King Louis XVI of France, who was 15.
In 1939, the federal government began its first food stamp program in Rochester, New York.
In 1975, Japanese climber Junko Tabei became the first woman to reach the summit of Mount Everest.
In 1984, comedian Andy Kaufman died in Los Angeles at age 35. In 1990, death claimed entertainer Sammy Davis Jr. in Los Angeles at age 64 and “Muppets” creator Jim Henson in New York at age 53.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Former Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats is 78.
Actor Pierce Brosnan is 68.
Actor DEBRA WINGER is 66.
Olympic gold medal gymnast Olga Korbut is 65.
Actor Mare Winningham is 62.
Singer Janet Jackson is 55.
Country singer Scott Reeves (Blue County) is 55.
Actor Tracey Gold is 52.
Actor Tori Spelling is 48.
Actor Megan Fox is 35.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.