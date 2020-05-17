THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“If an article is attractive, or useful, or inexpensive, they’ll stop making it tomorrow; if it’s all three, they stopped making it yesterday.” — Mignon McLaughlin, American journalist (1913-1983)
TODAY IS
Today is SUNDAY, MAY 17, the 138th day of 2020. There are 228 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On May 17, 1954, a unanimous U.S. Supreme Court handed down its Brown v. Board of Education of Topeka decision which held that racially segregated public schools were inherently unequal, and therefore unconstitutional.
10 YEARS AGO
The Supreme Court ruled 5-4 that young people serving life prison terms should have “a meaningful opportunity to obtain release” provided they didn’t kill their victims.
ON THIS DATE
In 1792, the New York Stock Exchange had its beginnings as a group of brokers met under a tree on Wall Street and signed the Buttonwood Agreement.
In 1946, President Harry S. Truman seized control of the nation’s railroads, delaying — but not preventing — a threatened strike by engineers and trainmen.
In 1992, orchestra leader Lawrence Welk died in Santa Monica, Calif., at age 89.
In 1996, President Bill Clinton signed a measure requiring neighborhood notification when sex offenders move in. (“Megan’s Law,” as it’s known, was named for Megan Kanka, a 7-year-old New Jersey girl who was raped and murdered in 1994.)
In 2004, Massachusetts became the first state to allow same-sex marriages.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
TV personality Kathleen Sullivan is 67.
Boxing Hall of Famer Sugar Ray Leonard is 64.
Actor-comedian BOB SAGET is 64.
Sports announcer Jim Nantz is 61.
Producer Simon Fuller (“American Idol”) is 60.
Singer Jordan Knight is 50.
Actress Sasha Alexander is 47.
Dancer-choreographer Derek Hough is 35.
Actor Tahj Mowry is 34.
