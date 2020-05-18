THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“Never do anything you wouldn’t want to explain to the paramedics.” — Author unknown
TODAY IS
Today is MONDAY, MAY 18, the 139th day of 2020. There are 227 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On May 18, 1980, the Mount St. Helens volcano in Washington state exploded, leaving 57 people dead or missing.
10 YEARS AGO
Grilled by skeptical lawmakers, Interior Secretary KEN SALAZAR acknowledged his agency had been lax in overseeing offshore drilling activities, and that might have contributed to the disastrous oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico.
ON THIS DATE
In 1910, Halley’s Comet passed by earth, brushing it with its tail.
In 1933, President Franklin D. Roosevelt signed a measure creating the Tennessee Valley Authority.
In 1934, Congress approved, and President Franklin D. Roosevelt signed, the so-called “Lindbergh Act,” providing for the death penalty in cases of interstate kidnapping.
In 1953, Jacqueline Cochran, 47, became the first woman to break the sound barrier as she piloted a Canadair F-86 Sabre jet over Rogers Dry Lake, California.
In 1981, the New York Native, a gay newspaper, carried a story concerning rumors of “an exotic new disease” among homosexuals; it was the first published report about what came to be known as AIDS.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Baseball Hall of Famer Brooks Robinson is 82.
Bluegrass singer-musician Rodney Dillard (The Dillards) is 78.
Baseball Hall of Famer Reggie Jackson is 74.
Country singer Joe Bonsall (The Oak Ridge Boys) is 72.
Country singer George Strait is 68.
Comedian-writer TINA FEY is 50.
Rock singer Jack Johnson is 45.
Country singer David Nail is 41.
Actress Violett Beane is 24.
Actress Hala Finley is 11.
