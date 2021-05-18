TODAY IS

Today is TUESDAY, MAY 18, the 138th day of 2021. There are 227 days left in the year.

HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY

Barack Obama

President Barack Obama speaks at the Ray & Joan Kroc Corps Community Center, Monday, May 18, 2015, in Camden, NJ. Obama traveled to Camden, NJ, to visit with local law enforcement, meet with young people in the Camden community and tour the Real-Time Tactical Operation Intelligence Center at the Camden County Police Dept. headquarters. Obama also is announcing that he is prohibiting the federal government from providing some military-style equipment to local departments and putting stricter controls on other weapons and gear distributed to law enforcement. (AP Photo/Mel Evans)

On May 18, 2015, President Barack Obama ended long-running federal transfers of some combat-style gear to local law enforcement in an attempt to ease tensions between police and minority communities, saying equipment made for the battlefield should not be a tool of American criminal justice.

10 YEARS AGO

The United States slapped sanctions on Syrian President Bashar Assad and six others for human rights abuses over their brutal crackdown on antigovernment protests.

ON THIS DATE

In 1896, the U.S. Supreme Court, in Plessy v. Ferguson, endorsed “separate but equal” racial segregation, a concept renounced 58 years later by Brown v. Board of Education of Topeka.

In 1910, Halley’s Comet passed by earth, brushing it with its tail.

In 1927, in America’s deadliest school attack, part of a schoolhouse in Bath Township, Michigan, was blown up with explosives planted by local farmer Andrew Kehoe, who then set off a bomb in his truck; the attacks killed 38 children and six adults, including Kehoe, who’d earlier killed his wife. (Authorities said Kehoe, who suffered financial difficulties, was seeking revenge for losing a township clerk election.)

In 1953, Jacqueline Cochran, 47, became the first woman to break the sound barrier as she piloted a Canadair F-86 Sabre jet over Rogers Dry Lake, California.

In 1981, the New York Native, a gay newspaper, carried a story concerning rumors of “an exotic new disease” among homosexuals; it was the first published report about what came to be known as AIDS.

CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS

Celebrity Birthdays - May 16-22

FILE – Actress-writer Tina Fey attends the premiere of “Wine Country” in New York on May 8, 2019. Fey turns 51 on May 18. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

Actor Robert Morse is 90.

Baseball Hall of Famer Brooks Robinson is 83.

Bluegrass singer-musician Rodney Dillard (The Dillards) is 79.

Baseball Hall of Famer Reggie Jackson is 75.

Country singer Joe Bonsall (The Oak Ridge Boys) is 73.

Country singer George Strait is 69.

Christian musician Barry Graul (MercyMe) is 60.

Contemporary Christian singer Michael Tait is 55.

Comedian-writer TINA FEY is 51.

Rock singer Jack Johnson is 46.

