TODAY IS
Today is TUESDAY, MAY 18, the 138th day of 2021. There are 227 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On May 18, 2015, President Barack Obama ended long-running federal transfers of some combat-style gear to local law enforcement in an attempt to ease tensions between police and minority communities, saying equipment made for the battlefield should not be a tool of American criminal justice.
10 YEARS AGO
The United States slapped sanctions on Syrian President Bashar Assad and six others for human rights abuses over their brutal crackdown on antigovernment protests.
ON THIS DATE
In 1896, the U.S. Supreme Court, in Plessy v. Ferguson, endorsed “separate but equal” racial segregation, a concept renounced 58 years later by Brown v. Board of Education of Topeka.
In 1910, Halley’s Comet passed by earth, brushing it with its tail.
In 1927, in America’s deadliest school attack, part of a schoolhouse in Bath Township, Michigan, was blown up with explosives planted by local farmer Andrew Kehoe, who then set off a bomb in his truck; the attacks killed 38 children and six adults, including Kehoe, who’d earlier killed his wife. (Authorities said Kehoe, who suffered financial difficulties, was seeking revenge for losing a township clerk election.)
In 1953, Jacqueline Cochran, 47, became the first woman to break the sound barrier as she piloted a Canadair F-86 Sabre jet over Rogers Dry Lake, California.
In 1981, the New York Native, a gay newspaper, carried a story concerning rumors of “an exotic new disease” among homosexuals; it was the first published report about what came to be known as AIDS.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actor Robert Morse is 90.
Baseball Hall of Famer Brooks Robinson is 83.
Bluegrass singer-musician Rodney Dillard (The Dillards) is 79.
Baseball Hall of Famer Reggie Jackson is 75.
Country singer Joe Bonsall (The Oak Ridge Boys) is 73.
Country singer George Strait is 69.
Christian musician Barry Graul (MercyMe) is 60.
Contemporary Christian singer Michael Tait is 55.
Comedian-writer TINA FEY is 51.
Rock singer Jack Johnson is 46.
