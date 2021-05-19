THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“Heavy hearts, like heavy clouds in the sky, are best relieved by the letting of a little water.” — Christopher Morley
TODAY IS
Today is WEDNESDAY, MAY 19, the 139th day of 2021. There are 226 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On May 19, 1967, the Soviet Union ratified a treaty with the United States and Britain, banning nuclear and other weapons from outer space as well as celestial bodies such as the moon. (The treaty entered into force in October 1967.)
10 YEARS AGO
President BARACK OBAMA for the first time endorsed the Palestinians’ demand that their eventual state be based on borders that existed before the 1967 Middle East war, a position that put him sharply at odds with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
ON THIS DATE
In 1920, 10 people were killed in a gun battle between coal miners, who were led by a local police chief, and a group of private security guards hired to evict them for joining a union in Matewan, a small “company town” in West Virginia.
In 1935, T.E. Lawrence, also known as “Lawrence of Arabia,” died in Dorset, England, six days after being injured in a motorcycle crash.
In 1993, the Clinton White House set off a political storm by abruptly firing the entire staff of its travel office; five of the seven staffers were later reinstated and assigned to other duties.
In 1994, former first lady Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis died in New York at age 64.
In 2019, “Game of Thrones” aired its 73rd and final episode on HBO, with a record-setting number of viewers.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
TV personality David Hartman is 86.
Rock singer-composer Pete Townshend (The Who) is 76.
Rock singer-musician Dusty Hill (ZZ Top) is 72.
College Football Hall of Famer and former NFL player ARCHIE MANNING is 72.
Actor Steven Ford is 65.
Former race car driver Dario Franchitti is 48.
TV personality Kim Zolciak Biermann (“Real Housewives of Atlanta”) is 43.
Country/rock singer Shooter Jennings is 42.
Actor Drew Fuller is 41.
Actor-comedian Michael Che (“Saturday Night Live”) is 38.
