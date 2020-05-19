THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“Every moment one lives is different from the other. The good, the bad, hardship, the joy, the tragedy, love, and happiness are all interwoven into one single, indescribable whole that is called life. You cannot separate the good from the bad. And perhaps there is no need to do so, either.” — Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis (1929-1994)
TODAY IS
Today is TUESDAY, MAY 19, the 140th day of 2020. There are 226 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On May 19, 1943, in his second wartime address to the U.S. Congress, British Prime Minister WINSTON CHURCHILL pledged his country’s full support in the fight against Japan.
10 YEARS AGO
President BARACK OBAMA condemned Arizona’s crackdown on illegal immigration and pushed instead for a federal fix he said the nation could embrace.
ON THIS DATE
In 1924, the Marx Brothers made their Broadway debut in the revue “I’ll Say She Is.”
In 1935, T.E. Lawrence, also known as “Lawrence of Arabia,” died in Dorset, England, six days after being injured in a motorcycle crash.
In 1992, in a case that drew much notoriety, Mary Jo Buttafuoco of Massapequa, New York, was shot and seriously wounded by her husband Joey’s teenage lover, Amy Fisher.
In 1994, former first lady Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis died in New York at age 64.
In 2003, WorldCom Inc. agreed to pay investors $500 million to settle civil fraud charges.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
TV personality David Hartman is 85.
Rock singer-composer Pete Townshend (The Who) is 75.
Rock singer-musician Dusty Hill (ZZ Top) is 71.
College Football Hall of Famer and former NFL player Archie Manning is 71.
Actor Steven Ford is 64.
Former race car driver Dario Franchitti is 47.
TV personality Kim Zolciak Biermann (“Real Housewives of Atlanta”) is 42.
Country/rock singer SHOOTER JENNINGS is 41.
Actor-comedian Michael Che (“Saturday Night Live”) is 37.
Christian rock musician Tim McTague (Underoath) is 37.
