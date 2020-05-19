THOUGHT FOR THE DAY

“Every moment one lives is different from the other. The good, the bad, hardship, the joy, the tragedy, love, and happiness are all interwoven into one single, indescribable whole that is called life. You cannot separate the good from the bad. And perhaps there is no need to do so, either.” — Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis (1929-1994)

TODAY IS

Today is TUESDAY, MAY 19, the 140th day of 2020. There are 226 days left in the year.

HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY

Winston Churchill

Prime Minister Winston Churchill, peering over his glasses, pledged Congress in Washington on May 19, 1943, that Britain will wage war against the Japanese in the Pacific “side by side with you while there is breath in our bodies and blood flows in our veins.” (AP Photo)

On May 19, 1943, in his second wartime address to the U.S. Congress, British Prime Minister WINSTON CHURCHILL pledged his country’s full support in the fight against Japan.

10 YEARS AGO

President BARACK OBAMA condemned Arizona’s crackdown on illegal immigration and pushed instead for a federal fix he said the nation could embrace.

ON THIS DATE

In 1924, the Marx Brothers made their Broadway debut in the revue “I’ll Say She Is.”

In 1935, T.E. Lawrence, also known as “Lawrence of Arabia,” died in Dorset, England, six days after being injured in a motorcycle crash.

In 1992, in a case that drew much notoriety, Mary Jo Buttafuoco of Massapequa, New York, was shot and seriously wounded by her husband Joey’s teenage lover, Amy Fisher.

In 1994, former first lady Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis died in New York at age 64.

In 2003, WorldCom Inc. agreed to pay investors $500 million to settle civil fraud charges.

CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS

Shooter Jennings Portrait Session

In this July 16, 2018 photo, singer-songwriter Shooter Jennings, son of iconic country musicians, Waylon Jennings and Jessi Colter, poses for a portrait in Los Angeles to promote his latest album, "Shooter," out on August 10. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

TV personality David Hartman is 85.

Rock singer-composer Pete Townshend (The Who) is 75.

Rock singer-musician Dusty Hill (ZZ Top) is 71.

College Football Hall of Famer and former NFL player Archie Manning is 71.

Actor Steven Ford is 64.

Former race car driver Dario Franchitti is 47.

TV personality Kim Zolciak Biermann (“Real Housewives of Atlanta”) is 42.

Country/rock singer SHOOTER JENNINGS is 41.

Actor-comedian Michael Che (“Saturday Night Live”) is 37.

Christian rock musician Tim McTague (Underoath) is 37.

