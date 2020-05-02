THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“What experience and history teach is this: that people and governments have never learned anything from history.” — Georg Wilhelm Friedrich Hegel, German philosopher (1770-1831)
TODAY IS
Today is SATURDAY, May 2, the 123rd day of 2020. There are 243 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On May 2, 1994, Nelson Mandela claimed victory in the wake of South Africa’s first democratic elections; President F.W. de Klerk acknowledged defeat.
TEN YEARS AGO
President Barack Obama traveled to Louisiana to view the response to the BP oil spill, pledging that the government “will do whatever it takes for as long as it takes to stop this crisis.”
ON THIS DATE
In 1863, during the Civil War, Confederate Gen. Thomas “Stonewall” Jackson was accidentally wounded by his own men at Chancellorsville, Virginia; he died eight days later.
In 1908, the original version of “Take Me Out to the Ball Game,” with music by Albert Von Tilzer and lyrics by Jack Norworth, was published by Von Tilzer’s York Music Co.
In 1970, jockey Diane Crump became the first woman to ride in the Kentucky Derby; she finished in 15th place aboard Fathom. (The winning horse was Dust Commander.)
In 1982, the Weather Channel made its debut.
In 2011, Osama bin Laden was killed by elite American forces at his Pakistan compound, then quickly buried at sea after a decade on the run.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Singer Engelbert Humperdinck is 84.
Actress Christine Baranski is 68.
Fashion designer Donatella Versace is 65.
Country singer Ty Herndon is 58.
Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb is 52.
Wrestler-turned-actor Dwayne Johnson (AKA The Rock) is 48.
Former soccer player DAVID BECKHAM is 45.
Actor Kumail Nanijiani is 42.
NBA All-Star Paul George is 30.
Princess Charlotte of Cambridge is 5.
