TODAY IS

Today is SUNDAY, MAY 2, the 122nd day of 2021. There are 243 days left in the year.

HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY

Nelson Mandela, Coretta Scott King

FILE - In this May 2, 1994 file photo Nelson Mandela, and Coretta Scott King, left, widow of slain civil rights leader Martin Luther King, Jr., sing and dance at a victory celebration for Mandela in Johannesburg, after Mandela and the ANC appeared to take the majority of the votes in the country's first integrated elections. Mandela never met with King but the two fought for the same issues at the same time on two different continents. Mandela said in a 1964 speech that he was prepared to die to see his dream of a society where blacks and whites were equal become reality. King was killed by an assassin's bullet while working for that same dream. ( (AP Photo/David Brauchli,file)

On May 2, 1994, NELSON MANDELA claimed victory in the wake of South Africa’s first democratic elections; President F.W. de Klerk acknowledged defeat.

10 YEARS AGO

OSAMA BIN LADEN was killed by elite American forces at his Pakistan compound, then quickly buried at sea after a decade on the run. Conservative Prime Minister Stephen Harper won a coveted majority government in Canadian elections while the opposition Liberals and Quebec separatists suffered a shattering defeat.

ON THIS DATE

In 1519, artist Leonardo da Vinci died at Cloux, France, at age 67.

In 1863, during the Civil War, Confederate Gen. Thomas “Stonewall” Jackson was accidentally wounded by his own men at Chancellorsville, Virginia; he died eight days later.

In 1972, a fire at the Sunshine silver mine in Kellogg, Idaho, claimed the lives of 91 workers who succumbed to carbon monoxide poisoning. Longtime FBI Director J. Edgar Hoover died in Washington at age 77.

In 1982, the Weather Channel made its debut.

In 2010, record rains and flash floods in Kentucky, Mississippi and Tennessee caused more than 30 deaths and submerged the Grand Ole Opry House stage. 

CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS

NBC Dwayne Johnson

FILE - In this July 13, 2019, file photo, Dwayne Johnson attends the premiere of "Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw," in Los Angeles. Johnson’s new NBC comedy “Young Rock,” is a coming-of-age story inspired by his challenging childhood and youth. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

Singer Engelbert Humperdinck is 85.

Actor-activist Bianca Jagger is 76.

Singer-songwriter Larry Gatlin is 73.

Fashion designer Donatella Versace is 66.

Country singer Ty Herndon is 59.

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb is 53.

Wrestler-turned-actor DWAYNE JOHNSON (AKA The Rock)

Former soccer player David Beckham is 46.

NBA All-Star Paul George is 31.

Princess Charlotte of Cambridge is 6.

