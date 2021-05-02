TODAY IS
Today is SUNDAY, MAY 2, the 122nd day of 2021. There are 243 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On May 2, 1994, NELSON MANDELA claimed victory in the wake of South Africa’s first democratic elections; President F.W. de Klerk acknowledged defeat.
10 YEARS AGO
OSAMA BIN LADEN was killed by elite American forces at his Pakistan compound, then quickly buried at sea after a decade on the run. Conservative Prime Minister Stephen Harper won a coveted majority government in Canadian elections while the opposition Liberals and Quebec separatists suffered a shattering defeat.
ON THIS DATE
In 1519, artist Leonardo da Vinci died at Cloux, France, at age 67.
In 1863, during the Civil War, Confederate Gen. Thomas “Stonewall” Jackson was accidentally wounded by his own men at Chancellorsville, Virginia; he died eight days later.
In 1972, a fire at the Sunshine silver mine in Kellogg, Idaho, claimed the lives of 91 workers who succumbed to carbon monoxide poisoning. Longtime FBI Director J. Edgar Hoover died in Washington at age 77.
In 1982, the Weather Channel made its debut.
In 2010, record rains and flash floods in Kentucky, Mississippi and Tennessee caused more than 30 deaths and submerged the Grand Ole Opry House stage.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Singer Engelbert Humperdinck is 85.
Actor-activist Bianca Jagger is 76.
Singer-songwriter Larry Gatlin is 73.
Fashion designer Donatella Versace is 66.
Country singer Ty Herndon is 59.
Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb is 53.
Wrestler-turned-actor DWAYNE JOHNSON (AKA The Rock)
Former soccer player David Beckham is 46.
NBA All-Star Paul George is 31.
Princess Charlotte of Cambridge is 6.
