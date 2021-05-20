THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“Courage is fire, and bullying is smoke.” — Benjamin Disraeli
TODAY IS
Today is THURSDAY, MAY 20, the 140th day of 2021. There are 225 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On May 20, 1927, CHARLES LINDBERGH took off from Roosevelt Field on Long Island, New York, aboard the Spirit of St. Louis on his historic solo flight to France.
10 YEARS AGO
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu rejected the idea of using his country’s 1967 boundaries as the basis for a neighboring Palestinian state, declaring his objections during a face-to-face meeting with President Barack Obama, who had raised the idea in an effort to revive stalled Mideast peace talks.
ON THIS DATE
In 1506, explorer Christopher Columbus died in Spain.
In 1932, Amelia Earhart took off from Newfoundland to become the first woman to fly solo across the Atlantic. (Because of weather and equipment problems, Earhart set down in Northern Ireland instead of her intended destination, France.)
In 1959, nearly 5,000 Japanese-Americans had their U.S. citizenships restored after choosing to renounce them during World War II.
In 1995, President Bill Clinton announced that the two-block stretch of Pennsylvania Avenue in front of the White House would be permanently closed to motor vehicles as a security measure.
In 2009, suspended NFL star Michael Vick was released after 19 months in prison for running a dogfighting ring to begin two months’ home confinement.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Singer-actor Cher is 75.
Actor-comedian Dave Thomas is 73.
Actor Dean Butler (“Little House on the Prairie) is 65.
TV-radio personality Ron Reagan is 63.
Actor Bronson Pinchot is 62.
Actor Mindy Cohn is 55.
Actor TIMOTHY OLYPHANT is 53.
Former race car driver Tony Stewart is 50.
Rapper Busta Rhymes is 49.
Country singer Jon Pardi is 36.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.