THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“A flow of words is a sure sign of duplicity.” — Honore de Balzac, French author (born this date in 1799, died in 1850)
TODAY IS
Today is WEDNESDAY, MAY 20, the 141st day of 2020. There are 225 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On May 20, 1961, a white mob attacked a busload of Freedom Riders in Montgomery, Alabama, prompting the federal government to send in U.S. marshals to restore order.
10 YEARS AGO
Floyd Landis admitted for the first time that he was guilty of doping for several years before being stripped of his 2006 Tour de France title.
ON THIS DATE
In 1506, explorer Christopher Columbus died in Spain.
In 1899, taxi driver Jacob German was pulled over and arrested by a police officer riding a bicycle for speeding down Manhattan’s Lexington Avenue in his electric car at 12 miles an hour at a time when the speed limit was 8 mph; it was the first recorded speeding arrest in U.S. history.
In 1927, Charles Lindbergh took off from Roosevelt Field on Long Island, New York, aboard the Spirit of St. Louis on his historic solo flight to France.
In 1932, Amelia Earhart took off from Newfoundland to become the first woman to fly solo across the Atlantic. (Because of weather and equipment problems, Earhart set down in Northern Ireland instead of her intended destination, France.)
In 2009, suspended NFL star Michael Vick was released after 19 months in prison for running a dogfighting ring to begin two months’ home confinement.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Singer-actress CHER is 74.
Former New York Gov. David Paterson is 66.
Actor Dean Butler (“Little House on the Prairie”) is 64.
Rock musician Jane Wiedlin (The Go-Go’s) is 62.
Actor Bronson Pinchot is 61.
Actress Mindy Cohn (“Facts of Life”) is 54.
Actor Timothy Olyphant is 52.
Former race car driver Tony Stewart is 49.
Rapper Busta Rhymes is 48.
Country singer Jon Pardi is 35.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.