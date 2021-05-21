THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“Change will not come if we wait for some other person or some other time. We are the ones we’ve been waiting for. We are the change that we seek.” — Barack Obama
TODAY IS
Today is FRIDAY, MAY 21, the 141st day of 2021. There are 224 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On May 21, 1932, Amelia Earhart became the first woman to fly solo across the Atlantic Ocean as she landed in Northern Ireland, about 15 hours after leaving Newfoundland.
10 YEARS AGO
Shackleford won the Preakness, holding off a late charge from Kentucky Derby-winner Animal Kingdom to win as a 12-1 underdog.
ON THIS DATE
In 1471, King Henry VI of England died in the Tower of London at age 49.
In 1542, Spanish explorer Hernando de Soto died while searching for gold along the Mississippi River.
In 1881, Clara Barton founded the American Red Cross.
In 1927, Charles A. Lindbergh landed his Spirit of St. Louis monoplane near Paris, completing the first solo airplane flight across the Atlantic Ocean in 33 1/2 hours.
In 1991, former Indian Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated during national elections by a suicide bomber.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
R&B singer Ron Isley (The Isley Brothers) is 80.
Musician Bill Champlin is 74.
Singer Leo Sayer is 73.
Actor Carol Potter is 73.
Actor Mr. T is 69.
Actor Judge Reinhold is 64.
Actor-director Nick Cassavetes is 62.
Actor LISA EDELSTEIN is 55.
Rock singer-musician Mikel Jollett (Airborne Toxic Event) is 47.
Country singer Cody Johnson is 34.
