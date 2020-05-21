THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“Being frustrated is disagreeable, but the real disasters of life begin when you get what you want.” — Irving Kristol, American writer (1920-2009)
TODAY IS
Today is THURSDAY, MAY 21, the 142nd day of 2020. There are 224 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On May 21, 1927, CHARLES A. LINDBERGH landed his Spirit of St. Louis monoplane near Paris, completing the first solo airplane flight across the Atlantic Ocean in 33 1/2 hours.
10 YEARS AGO
President BARACK OBAMA directed the government to set the first-ever mileage and pollution limits for big trucks and to tighten rules for future cars and SUVs.
ON THIS DATE
In 1471, King Henry VI of England died in the Tower of London at age 49.
In 1542, Spanish explorer Hernando de Soto died while searching for gold along the Mississippi River.
In 1881, Clara Barton founded the American Red Cross.
In 1932, Amelia Earhart became the first woman to fly solo across the Atlantic Ocean as she landed in Northern Ireland, about 15 hours after leaving Newfoundland.
In 1979, former San Francisco City Supervisor Dan White was convicted of voluntary manslaughter in the slayings of Mayor George Moscone and openly gay Supervisor Harvey Milk; outrage over the verdict sparked rioting. (White was sentenced to seven years and eight months in prison; he ended up serving five years and took his own life in 1985.)
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Rhythm-and-blues singer Ron Isley (The Isley Brothers) is 79.
Rock musician Hilton Valentine (The Animals) is 77.
Singer Leo Sayer is 72.
Actress Carol Potter (“Beverly Hills, 90210”) is 72.
Actor Mr. T (“The A Team”) is 68.
Actor Judge Reinhold is 63.
Actress Fairuza Balk is 46.
Rapper Havoc (Mobb Deep) is 46.
Country singer Cody Johnson is 33.
Actress SARAH RAMOS is 29.
