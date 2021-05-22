THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“Knowledge is power. Information is liberating. Education is the premise of progress, in every society, in every family.” — Kofi Annan
TODAY IS
Today is SATURDAY, MAY 22, the 142nd day of 2021. There are 223 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On May 22, 2017, a suicide bomber set off an improvised explosive device that killed 22 people at the end of an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England.
10 YEARS AGO
A tornado devastated Joplin, Missouri, with winds up to 250 mph, claiming at least 159 lives and destroying about 8,000 homes and businesses.
ON THIS DATE
In 1960, an earthquake of magnitude 9.5, the strongest ever measured, struck southern Chile, claiming some 1,655 lives.
In 1962, Continental Airlines Flight 11, en route from Chicago to Kansas City, Missouri, crashed after a bomb apparently brought on board by a passenger exploded, killing all 45 occupants of the Boeing 707.
In 1968, the nuclear-powered submarine USS Scorpion, with 99 men aboard, sank in the Atlantic Ocean. (The remains of the sub were later found on the ocean floor 400 miles southwest of the Azores.)
In 1969, the lunar module of Apollo 10, with Thomas P. Stafford and Eugene Cernan aboard, flew to within nine miles of the moon’s surface in a dress rehearsal for the first lunar landing.
In 1992, after a reign lasting nearly 30 years, Johnny Carson hosted NBC’s “Tonight Show” for the final time (Jay Leno took over as host three days later).
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actor Michael Constantine is 94.
Former CNN anchor Bernard Shaw is 81.
Retired MLB All-Star pitcher Tommy John is 78.
Songwriter Bernie Taupin is 71.
Singer Morrissey is 62.
Country musician Dana Williams (Diamond Rio) is 60.
Actor Brooke Smith is 54.
Model NAOMI CAMPBELL is 51.
Actor Alison Eastwood is 49.
Olympic gold medal speed skater Apolo Anton Ohno is 39.
